AUGUSTA, Ga., May 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pillar To Post® Home Inspectors has named Jeremiah Adell Jr., owner of Pillar To Post of Greater Augusta, its 2025 Rookie of the Year, an award presented recently in 2026 to recognize outstanding overall performance based on sales, market growth and contribution to the brand.



Image caption: (L-R) Charles Furlough, President & CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors; Jeremiah Adell, 2025 Rookie of the Year; Deron Ellis, Vice President of Field Operations.

Adell, a retired U.S. Army captain, launched his business in January 2024 and quickly distinguished himself across the Pillar To Post network through powerful performance, perseverance, and a deep commitment to serving his community.

After 22 years in the military, Adell entered business ownership with many of the same qualities that shaped his Army career: leadership, discipline, accountability, and resilience. Originally from Rochester, New York, he enlisted just before 9/11 and later earned a business degree from Texas A&M University–Central Texas before commissioning as a Signal Officer. Over the course of his military career, he developed organizational, communication and critical thinking skills that would help prepare him for franchise ownership.

Before retiring from the Army in September 2023, Adell researched the home inspection industry and selected Pillar To Post Home Inspectors because of its established systems, powerful reputation, and service-oriented approach. He now serves homebuyers, sellers and real estate professionals across Richmond, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Jefferson, and Burke counties, as well as the broader Greater Augusta region.

“Adversity doesn’t stop you – it strengthens you,” said Adell. “In the Army, you learn to push through and lead through uncertainty. That same mindset carried over to business ownership.”

His first year in business was marked by several challenges, including a torn bicep and the disruption caused by Hurricane Helene. Rather than lose momentum, Adell adapted. Collaborating with a local roofer, he began conducting post-storm roof inspections for displaced homeowners and veterans while continuing to build his business.

Adell’s success has also been supported by his wife, Maria, a disabled Army veteran and his partner of 17 years. When his injury limited his ability to work, she stepped in to help with inspections and later took on marketing and Realtor outreach, helping the business strengthen local relationships and expand its presence in the market.

“We believed in the brand, trusted the process and kept trying until success came,” said Maria Adell. “Our goal wasn’t just to inspect houses – it was to build trust and help families make confident home decisions.”

In addition to operating the business, Adell remains deeply involved in service. He volunteers as Properties & Structural Integrity Director for The Grace Project, a nonprofit that provides housing for homeless veterans, and serves as Associate Pastor for Reconcile Christian Ministries in Augusta.

The Rookie of the Year award is open to franchise business owners with new agreements who launched between November 2023 and October 2024. Adell’s first-year results, leadership and contributions to the brand made him stand out among that group.

Learn more about Pillar To Post of Greater Augusta: https://theadellteam.pillartopost.com/

About Pillar To Post® Home Inspectors

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are over 350 franchises located across the United States and Canada and 85,000 5-Star Google Reviews on record to date. For further information, please visit https://pillartopost.com/

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News Source: Pillar To Post Home Inspectors