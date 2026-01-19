TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Here is a shocking fact. The second leading cause of lung cancer is Radon, says Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) [*1] estimates that about 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year are radon related and in Canada that number stands at approximately 3,000.



Radon, a dangerous gas, is colorless, odorless, tasteless, and radioactive. It is formed by the breakdown of uranium, a natural radioactive material found in soil, rock, and groundwater.

According to the EPA, 1 out of every 15 homes in the United States and Canada is estimated to have an elevated radon level. It typically moves up through the ground to the air above and into your home through cracks and other holes in the foundation. Your home traps radon inside, where it can build up. Any home may have a radon problem – this means new and old homes, well-sealed and drafty homes, and homes with or without basements since this secret killer comes from the ground not from construction materials.

HOW RADON CAN GET INTO YOUR HOME

Cracks in Solid Floors

Construction Joints

Cracks in Walls

Gaps in Suspended Floors

Gaps Around Service Pipes

Cavities Inside Walls

The Water Supply

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW & DO

According to the U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD), Radon is measured in picoCuries per liter of air (pCi/L). Radon levels inside houses below 4 pCi/L are considered acceptable. If your home has radon levels above 4 pCi/L, you should act.

Radon testing will always be a service that a home buyer would need to request separately from a home inspection company.

A 48-hour test conducted by a home inspection professional will always be more accurate. If a home is found to have elevated levels, seal the foundation and all access points such as plumbing, small cracks and mortar joints with crack sealants.

Mechanical ventilation will be the next step. An HRV (Heat Recovery Ventilation) system will introduce exterior air into the building envelope and pressurize it.

Cover the earth floor in crawl spaces with a high-density plastic sheet. A vent pipe and fan can be used to blow the radon from under the sheet and vent it to the outdoors.

The EPA suggests radon testing every two years.

Certain geographic areas are more prone than others. Mountainous and/or rocky areas have the highest concentrations. Older homes with a brick or stone foundation are suspectable to radon.

HOW YOU CAN TEST FOR RADON

Radon testing is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk. Pillar To Post™ Home Inspectors conduct a short-term test using a continuous monitor to provide a snapshot of the home to see if it has elevated levels of Radon. Testing takes 2-3 days and results are provided and interpreted, and the report is sent directly to the client. Recommendations will then be made for a mitigation system. Even owners of condominiums, houses built on slabs, and other situations need to check on the air quality and the presence of Radon in their living quarters.

Visit https://pillartopost.com/radon/ for tools & resources, as well as how to contact your local home inspector.

ABOUT PILLAR TO POST™ HOME INSPECTORS

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. For further information, please visit https://pillartopost.com/.

