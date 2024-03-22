LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s no accident that while prescriptions for psychiatric medications have soared, the Los Angeles suicide rate has risen 40 percent since the year 2000 while the county’s mental health budget, at nearly $3 billion and rising, is the largest in the United States. Ever wonder why? The answer is not easy to confront. But Angelenos owe it to themselves and their families to visit the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) ‘Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit,’ which begins its global tour this week in Los Angeles with a grand opening on Friday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m.



Photo Caption: Grand Opening of ‘Psychiatry: An Industry of Death’ Global Tour in Los Angeles, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway. Exhibit is open March 22 to 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Speakers will include:

Oliver E. Buie, pastor of Bel-Vue Presbyterian Church, NAACP Religious Affairs Chair of the Inglewood South-Bay Chapter and Executive Board Member of the L.A. Department of Mental Health.

Fred Shaw, Public Affairs Director of Citizens Commission on Human Rights International, President of the NAACP Inglewood-South Bay Chapter and Cofounder of the Task Force against Racism and Modern Day Eugenics.

Discover the one thing school shooters have in common that no one talks about. Learn the dark history of psychiatry’s promotion of racism. Look behind the ads for the truth behind surging teen suicides in Los Angeles.

The “Psychiatry: An Industry of Death” Global Tour is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from March 22 to 27 at Grand Central Market lower level, 317 S. Broadway in Los Angeles. Admission is free. The exhibit is not for the faint-hearted. But it provides the answers Los Angeles needs. Confirm your attendance here.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog established by the Church of Scientology in 1969, dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuses and ensuring patient protections.

For more information, visit the CCHR website or documentaries produced by CCHR that air on the Scientology Network. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the S cientology Network airs on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.cchr.org

https://www.cchrint.org

MULTIMEDIA:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/fred-shaw.html

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/fred-shaw.html

https://www.scientology.tv/series/cchr-documentaries/

https://www.scientology.tv/series/cchr-documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0322-s2p-cchrtour-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: Grand Opening of ‘Psychiatry: An Industry of Death’ Global Tour in Los Angeles, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway. Exhibit is open March 22 to 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TAGS: #CCHR #CitizensCommissiononHumanRights #Psychiatry #PsychiatryanIndustryofDeath #GlobalTour

News Source: Citizens Commission on Human Rights