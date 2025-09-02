ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lutheran Home, part of Lutheran Life Communities, has begun construction on a new state-of-the-art DaVita Dialysis Den on its Arlington Heights campus. The new six-chair facility, built in partnership with DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), will bring life-sustaining kidney care directly to Lutheran Home residents and, later, to the surrounding community. The center is scheduled to open on January 1, 2026, for residents and will welcome the broader public later in the year.



Image caption: Lutheran Home Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art DaVita Dialysis Den.

Dialysis is a critical treatment that removes waste and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys can no longer perform those functions effectively. By offering dialysis on campus, Lutheran Home will eliminate the need for time-consuming transportation to off-site clinics, improving comfort, convenience, and quality of life for residents.

“This project represents our ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive, on-site healthcare that supports our residents’ dignity and independence,” said Jennifer Darnell, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Lutheran Life Communities. “Partnering with DaVita, a leader in kidney care, allows us to provide best-in-class dialysis treatment right here at home.”

“We bring 20 years of experience as a leading kidney care provider,” said Dan Viaches, president of DaVita SNF Dialysis. “We appreciate that Lutheran Home trusts us to deliver high-quality care to the patients they serve.”

About DaVita Inc.:

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home.

As of June 30, 2022, DaVita served 198,000 patients at 2,808 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 349 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit https://davita.com/About/.

About Lutheran Home:

Lutheran Home is part of Lutheran Life Communities, a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded over 130 years ago that supports Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services. Recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 list, they offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, an adult day club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services, and Shepherd’s Flock Child Care and Preschool, plus Jenny’s Bistro, which is open to the public.

Lutheran Home invests in a full continuum of care that addresses early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support, extending through end-of-life care with a team trained in dementia care. Learn more at https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/about/.

News Source: Lutheran Life Communities