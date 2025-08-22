ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lutheran Life Communities, including Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s walk will take place on Sunday, September 21, at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village, and the community is invited to join Lutheran Home’s team in raising awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, teams from Pleasant View in Ottawa, Ill., on Saturday, September 6 and Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Ill., on Saturday, October 4, are also joining local Walk to End Alzheimer’s events.



The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to support Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million family members and friends provide care every day. Lutheran Home is committed to standing with these families—and is asking the community to help by joining the team.

“This fight is deeply personal for so many of us,” said Jennifer Darnell, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Lutheran Life Communities. “Every step we take brings us closer to a future without Alzheimer’s. We invite the entire community to walk with us, donate, and spread the word. We hope the community and family members will join Lutheran Home on September 21 and take a stand to end Alzheimer’s—together.”

How to get involved:

Join the Lutheran Home Team: Walk alongside us in solidarity. Sign up here: Lutheran Home Team Page

Walk alongside us in solidarity. Sign up here: Lutheran Home Team Page Donate Today: Every dollar raised supports critical research and compassionate care. Contributions of all sizes make a difference.

Every dollar raised supports critical research and compassionate care. Contributions of all sizes make a difference. Spread the Word: Share our mission with family, friends, and neighbors. Together, we can inspire others to get involved.

“Whether you walk, donate, or both, your support means everything to families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Together, we can fight for a future without this devastating disease,” said Darnell.

To join one of the teams, visit:

Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights, Ill. Team: lutheranlifecommunities.org/walk2025

Pleasant View, Ottawa, Ill. Team: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2025/IL-Illinois?team_id=935558&pg=team&fr_id=18572

Luther Oaks, Bloomington, Ill. Team: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2025/IL-Illinois?fr_id=18566&pg=entry

About Lutheran Home:

Lutheran Home is part of Lutheran Life Communities, a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded over 130 years ago that supports Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services. Recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 list, they offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, an adult day club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd’s Flock Child Care and Preschool, plus Jenny’s Bistro, which is open to the public.

Lutheran Home invests in a full continuum of care that addresses early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support, extending through end-of-life care with a team trained in dementia care. Learn more at https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/about/.

IMAGE FOR MEDIA: https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/ALZ-2025-1200×800.png

