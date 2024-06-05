NEW YORK, N.Y., June 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luvme Hair, a leading brand in the human hair wigs industry, is thrilled to announce its exclusive online promotion event, Summer Trend: Indulge in the Cool Charms. From May 31, 2024, to June 20, 2024, all customers can enjoy savings on all products site-wide using special discount codes.



As the summer season heats up, Luvme Hair invites everyone to embrace the latest trends and refresh their style with our premium wigs. Our extensive collection features a variety of styles, lengths, and colors, ensuring that every customer can find the perfect wig to complement their summer look.

Event Details:

Event Name : Summer Trend Indulge in the Cool Charms | Unlock Exclusive Discounts

: Summer Trend Indulge in the Cool Charms | Unlock Exclusive Discounts Event Duration : May 31, 2024 – June 20, 2024

: May 31, 2024 – June 20, 2024 Offer : Exclusive discounts on all products site-wide

: Exclusive discounts on all products site-wide Spend $129, get $20 off with code: TREND20

Spend $169, get $30 off with code: TREND30

Spend $289, get $60 off with code: TREND50

Spend $369, get $80 off with code: TREND80

“We are excited to offer our customers these fantastic discounts as part of our Summer Trend event,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “Our goal is to make beauty effortless for every woman who loves it. This promotion is the perfect opportunity for our customers to explore our high-quality wigs and experience the confidence that comes with versatile, easy-to-style hair, making beauty simpler in the heat of summer.”

Luvme Hair is renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Each wig is crafted from 100% human hair, offering a natural look and feel that stands out. Whether you’re looking for a bold new color, a different length, or a unique style, Luvme Hair has something for everyone.

All the Wigs Collection are now available for purchase at Luvme Hair’s official website https://shop.luvmehair.com/.

About Luvme Hair:

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair industry, known for its high-quality human hair, Bob Wigs, glueless wigs, PreMax Wigs, HD lace wigs, PartingMax Glueless Wigs, and wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers all over the world.

For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at https://shop.luvmehair.com/.

