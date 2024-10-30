Luvme Hair's Wigs for Warriors Campaign Donates Premium Wigs to United Breast Cancer Foundation

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luvme Hair, a prominent brand in the human hair wigs industry, is proud to announce a collaboration with the platinum rated United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through the Wigs for Warriors campaign, Luvme Hair has donated a collection of premium human hair wigs to support women directly impacted by breast cancer, helping them reclaim their confidence and beauty during an often-challenging journey.



Luvme Hair announces collaboration with United Breast Cancer Foundation<.

Recognizing the power of confidence and self-expression, Luvme Hair’s donation is dedicated to women who have experienced hair loss as a result of breast cancer treatment. These high-quality wigs are crafted with care, offering a natural look and feel designed to restore a sense of self for each recipient. This initiative aligns with Luvme Hair’s commitment to empowering women and offering them an uplifting resource as they continue their path to recovery.

“We collaborated with UBCF and resonate so deeply with their mission—to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “By donating these premium wigs, we hope to bring some comfort and confidence to these incredible warriors as they navigate their journey to recovery.”

“United Breast Cancer Foundation is thrilled to collaborate with Luvme Hair. So many of our clients have experienced hair loss due to their treatments, and these beautiful wigs will help raise spirits and lift hearts during a very challenging time,” shared Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF Executive Director.

Through the Wigs for Warriors campaign, Luvme Hair reaffirms its dedication to making a lasting, positive impact. The brand is honored to partner with UBCF to provide meaningful support, underscoring the importance of unity and compassion in helping survivors regain their strength and confidence.

For more information about the Wigs for Warriors campaign or to learn more about Luvme Hair’s initiatives, please visit: https://shop.luvmehair.com/blogs/luvme-media/wigs-for-warriors-luvme-hair-for-breast-cancer-awareness-month

About Luvme Hair:

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its high-quality human hair wigs, pixie cut wigs, curly wigs, bob wigs, airyfit wigs and clip in hair extensions that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at Luvme Hair.

About UBCF:

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, and wellness. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF’s programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and real estate donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. Visit https://UBCF.org/ to learn more.

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1030-s2p-luvme-ubc-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Luvme Hair