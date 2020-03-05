BOSTON, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC announced today that Matthew LeBlanc has been named Healthcare Practice Leader for the Eastern Region reporting to Susan Tewhill, National Healthcare Practice Leader for Edgewood Healthcare Advisors.



LeBlanc has been in the healthcare liability market for over 15 years, most recently leading the Physician practice based in West Hartford, Connecticut. In his expanded role, LeBlanc will be responsible for overseeing Edgewood Healthcare Advisors Eastern Region as well as retention and growth of the practice. He will continue his leadership role with the Physician Practice as well.

LeBlanc has held positions as Partner/Broker at Healthcare Risk Specialists and Underwriter during his career. LeBlanc holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations from Quinnipiac University. He has also earned a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter designation.

Said Susan Tewhill, National Managing Principal, “We are thrilled to have Matt step into this added leadership role and know that he will help the practice grow and provide consulting services to our clients in the healthcare industry.”

Matthew LeBlanc can be reached at:

matthew.leblanc@epicbrokers.com

860.521.8555 (Main)

978.808.9716 (Mobile)

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm’s core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0305s2p-matt-leblanc-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Matthew LeBlanc has been named Healthcare Practice Leader for the Eastern Region at Edgewood Healthcare Advisors.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants