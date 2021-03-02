FORT WORTH, Texas, March 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — McCaw Property Management has announced the winner of its annual Vendor of The Year Award. This year, the recipient is Keller Services Heating and Air Conditioning. Keller Services has been given this award as a result of their unparalleled dedication to providing outstanding service to the properties that McCaw PM oversees. In 2020 alone, Keller Services completed close to 1,200 services on these properties.



PHOTO CAPTION: Vendor of the Year 2020 – Keller Services Heating and Air Conditioning; owners Brian and Brandy Schimmel.

Keller Services was founded in June of 2015 by Brian and Brandy Schimmel. They are a family-owned business that prioritizes superior service, honesty, reliability, and professionalism. According to the owners, “We take the time to listen to our client’s needs and wants regarding their comfort systems. Our goal is to build a long-lasting relationship with our clients built on trust and industry expertise.”

The Schimmels also pride themselves on being involved in local charities and organizations. They believe in “paying it forward” and giving back to the community in which they live and serve. Keller Services has supported the Fort Worth Police Department, The Keller Lions Club, Cub Club Christian Preschool, The Greater Keller Women’s Club, and many others.

They offer their charitable efforts through Keller Kares in the form of new equipment, HVAC repairs and services, and event sponsorships. They also volunteer their time to people with special needs, single parents, seniors, and veterans.

Keller Services is no novice when it comes to receiving awards. They also earned the title of Best HVAC & Furnace Repair in Fort Worth, 2021, from Expertise. Additionally, they are a winner of Living Magazine’s 2020 Best of Readers’ Choice. Moreover, they boast an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 5.0 rating on Google.

The organization giving out the Vendor of The Year Award, McCaw Property Management, is a full-service real estate asset management company. They’ve been offering professional property management and real estate brokerage services since 2003.

The owner, Kyle McCaw takes his own unique approach to property management, stating: “McCaw Property Management was formed to solve real estate challenges by working outside of the traditional Realtor box. When a McCaw Property Management agent looks at a property, he or she is not limited to only traditional transactions. We have found that in today’s economic environment we need to be aware of all the ways to help solve real estate problems.”

Kyle is also heavily involved in his community and believes in giving back. He volunteers for Pack 175 Cub Scouts and is a member of the Keller, TX Lions Club. Kyle is also a proud graduate of Texas A&M and on the board of the Northeast Tarrant County A&M Club. He created the annual “Howdy Trip” for local high school juniors, which allows them the opportunity to visit Texas A&M. The NETC A&M Club provides chaperones, transportation, and meals for the free day trip.

McCaw Property Management looks forward to a long relationship with Keller Services, stating: “[We have a] commitment to providing the absolute best services for our rental property owners and tenants. Vendors like Keller Services help make that goal a reality.”

Learn more: https://mccawpropertymanagement.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kyle McCaw

McCaw Property Management

kyle@mccawpm.com

817-559-3163

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0302s2p-brian-and-brandy-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Vendor of the Year 2020 – Keller Services Heating and Air Conditioning; owners Brian and Brandy Schimmel

News Source: McCaw Property Management