KELLER, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — McCaw Property Management, a full-service management company providing professional property management services throughout Texas specializing in single-family rentals, today announced the anniversary of their following staff members.



Image Caption: McCaw Property Management staff celebrating 5 and 6 years of service.

McCaw Property Management:

Printace Reed – In his role for 6 years now as VBC Porter for 195-unit HOA complex. He is also responsible for all exterior buildings and lawn care. Printace serves as a deacon and is retired from the military.

Heather Phildius – One of our prestigious Business Development Managers for 5 years now is responsible for onboarding new clients. She creates a relationship between the clients and McCaw Property Management, assuring a smooth transition by setting the pace and always meeting their needs. She is also a licensed realtor and is eager to assist with any real-estate opportunities. She and her husband have two children.

Darla Lydens – She has been part of the McCaw Property Management family for 5 years now carrying the title of our Leasing Manager. One of her main roles is to review and decide on all incoming prospective tenant applications. She is also responsible for preparing the lease and overseeing this process from beginning to end. Darla is compassionate in all that she does. She and her husband have two children and perhaps a third if you consider their pet (who claims to be human).

Cassie Herd – She has been part of the McCaw Property Management family for 5 years. She is our Maintenance Manager, and she is responsible for the coordination of all Make-Ready projects and maintenance requests for our properties. She has direct contact will all Vendors, Owners, and Tenants. Cassie holds a great background in customer service. She and her husband have three children – Cassie is an artist at heart and in her free time, she enjoys drawing portraits.

Scott Walthall – He has been part of the McCaw Property Management family for 5 years. He is one of the maintenance technicians and he is responsible for maintenance requests submitted by tenants. His goal is to make the proper repairs quickly and keep the cost low for our clients. He is well experienced in making home repairs and provides excellent customer service.

“I`m excited to recognize our tenured staff for their years of service,” said Kyle McCaw, owner of McCaw Property Management. “Despite these challenging economic times, our business continues to grow. We must have the appropriate staff and resources in place to better serve our clients, effectively manage properties, and help drive profitable investments.”

