COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — McCaw Property Management of Keller, Texas is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 18th annual Aggie 100™ which honors the fastest-growing companies owned by former students of Texas A&M University. McCaw Property Management was recognized as number 58 with a compound annual growth rate of 49.87%. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.



Image Caption: McCaw Property Management AGGIE 100 2022 Honoree.

Kyle McCaw, Licensed Real Estate Broker, founded McCaw Property Management as a fledgling, one-man real estate boutique. Under his leadership, the company has grown to a staff of 18 that is trained in residential property management services throughout Texas with 900+ residential properties under management.

Their affordable property management services offer tenant placement and feedback, rental property cleaning, property maintenance, and repairs, rent collection and remittance, detailed rental property inspections, and much more. For a small fee that is deducted from rental payments each month, our clients have the peace of mind of knowing that they have a thorough, trustworthy property management company working with them to keep tenants happy and investment property running smoothly 24/7.

“Texas A&M University holds a special place in my heart. To be honored by the same University that I owe so much to is beyond humbling,” said Kyle McCaw.

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2019 to 2021 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field on Nov. 4, 2022. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students, and fellow entrepreneurs.

“Now in its 18th year, the Aggie 100 continues to re-set the standard for recognizing and celebrating the best of our Aggie entrepreneurs across the globe,” said Blake Petty ‘98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. “These 100 companies and their Aggie founders and leaders have proven their determination for success, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Aggie 100 family. This year saw our second-highest number of applications ever, indicating just how competitive these rankings have become. This 18th class of the Aggie 100 represents the cream that has truly risen to the top, and we’re honored to be a part of their company’s story and success.”

A complete list of Aggie 100 companies, including past years, can be viewed at https://aggie100.com/.

About McCaw Property Management:

McCaw Property Management specializes in managing residential income property throughout Texas.

Investing in real estate does not have to be scary or time-consuming. At McCaw Property Management, we are passionate about creating long-term wealth and income through real estate investing. Our professionals provide high-quality real estate and property management services that monetize your investments in Dallas, Fort Worth, and other surrounding cities in Texas. Let us do the hard work.

Learn more at: https://mccawpropertymanagement.com/

