LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST — the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life — announces an episode featuring tea manufacturer Tinny Chen, premiering May 16, 2023.



Tinny Chen is a second-generation organic farmer and herbal tea manufacturer who infuses a modern sensibility into the 5,000-year-old tradition of Chinese medicine. Through product innovations, her award-winning company is creating a burgeoning market among a younger generation of consumers with its delicious and healthful herbal teas.

ABOUT TINNY CHEN

Tinny Chen grew up learning about the medicinal properties of herbs on her family’s small farm in Taiwan. As a teenager, she was discouraged by the physical demands of being a farmer and decided to pursue a degree in foreign languages. But she was drawn back to agriculture by her parents’ desire to hand down the farm to the next generation. Her mother furthered Tinny’s understanding of traditional Chinese herbal medicine, while Tinny implemented modern marketing techniques to promote the medicinal properties of herbs and herbal teas to a younger generation. Today, their company, Daxue Shan (in English, Big Snowy Mountain Farm), is a multiple award-winning agricultural enterprise appealing to health-conscious customers across all generations.

ABOUT THE SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK:

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/meet-a-scientologist/tinny-chen.html

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO https://www.scientology.tv/series/meet-a-scientologist/clips/tinny-chen-trailer.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0515-s2p-costinny-300dpi.jpg

