NEW YORK, N.Y., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring world champion pizza maker Scot Cosentino, on May 21, 2024.



Photo caption: Scot Cosentino is a world champion pizza maker creating some of the most popular pies in New York City, the pizza capital of the world.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Scot Cosentino went from a struggling student who overcame learning barriers to the founder of the famed Goodfella’s Brick Oven Pizza in New York City. Now he is an award-winning restaurateur, known for creating some of the most popular pies in the pizza capital of the world.

ABOUT SCOT COSENTINO

Scot Cosentino is a third-generation Italian American, born in North Carolina and raised from the age of two in Brooklyn, New York. Scot’s love of pizza began as a child growing up in a neighborhood filled with legendary Italian restaurants. As an adult, he sought to learn the pizza business, but a lifelong struggle with learning prevented him from achieving his goal.

Scot credits L. Ron Hubbard’s Study Technology as the turning point in his life and career. After overcoming his barriers to learning, he gained the confidence to pursue his lifelong passion — making pizza. Scot established Goodfella’s Brick Oven Pizza, the first-ever wood-fired brick oven pizzeria on Staten Island. His innovative and delicious pies have attracted a devoted following of city luminaries, mayors and celebrities. Among Scot’s countless awards are his multiple World’s Best Pizza trophies from the International Pizza Expo. Fulfilling his mission to help others who share his passion for pizza, Scot established the Pizza School of New York, an exclusive one-on-one training academy that instructs pizza makers from across the globe.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

