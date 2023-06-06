LOS ANGELES, Calif. and SYDNEY, Australia, June 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Plunging toward Earth at free-fall speeds up to 180 mph, Guy Taylor got hooked on the thrill of skydiving at an early age. Today, the Australian native holds world records and Australian national skydiving records. And at 60-plus years of age, he’s definitely not done yet. Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST – the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life – announces an episode featuring professional skydiver Guy Taylor, premiering June 6, 2023.



ABOUT GUY TAYLOR

Born in Sydney, Australia, Guy Taylor got his first adrenaline rush by jumping onto a mattress from his roof as a child. He continued to chase that rush by jumping out of planes and eventually became a professional skydiving instructor and world record holder. With a penchant for large-formation skydiving —jumps where a hundred or more people build a predetermined formation in the sky — Guy’s gone on to participate in record-breaking skydives and currently holds four world records and thirteen national records.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

