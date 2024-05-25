LOS ANGHELES, Calif., May 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring professional classical trombonist Gianluca Scipioni, premiering May 28, 2024.



Gianluca Scipioni is a professional trombone player whose love for classical music shines through every note he plays. As principal trombonist for the esteemed Royal Theatre in Turin, Italy, and as part of one of the most successful brass quintets in the world, Gomalan Brass, his trombone regularly rings out from the stages of prestigious Italian and European concert halls.

ABOUT GIANLUCA SCIPIONI

A native of Rome, Gianluca Scipioni’s mother enrolled him in music school at the age of nine. But it wasn’t until high school that he discovered the instrument that would inspire him to pursue a career in music — the trombone. Forgoing college to study with some of the world’s leading brass virtuosi, he turned professional in his early 20s, performing with the RAI National Symphony Orchestra and at the Teatro alla Scalla. But his dream of finding a permanent home with an orchestra was, he felt, unrealized due to a persistent case of “audition nerves.” And despite nailing his audition to become principal trombonist with the Royal Theatre in Turin, he still had unexplained fears about his future.

After reading Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health and receiving Dianetics counseling, he conquered his fears, going on to achieve success and stability.

With his newfound courage, he expanded his career by joining fellow world-class brass players to form Gomalan Brass, an Italian brass quintet that mixes virtuosity with humor. Their immensely entertaining and innovative renditions of classical pieces have introduced new generations to the genre.

Today, he continues to perform with Gomalan Brass and the Royal Theatre, fulfilling his purpose to uplift others through music.

Photo caption: Gianluca Scipioni is a professional musician who overcame crippling stage fright with Dianetics.

