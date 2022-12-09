CLEARWATER, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Once more, Santa and his elves have arrived in Clearwater for the opening of Winter Wonderland downtown. Modern-day Santa’s helper Pam Ryan-Anderson, featured on Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology network, creates holiday memories for children of all ages.



Photo Caption: Meet Scientologist Pam Ryan-Anderson and her team of Clearwater volunteers who bring Winter Wonderland to Clearwater, Florida again this year.

Each year since 1993, the Clearwater Community Volunteers have organized and produced Winter Wonderland, a charity drive whose proceeds benefit the children of Pinellas County. And Ryan-Anderson, a Scientologist and real estate broker, volunteers year round to bring Christmas to life for Clearwater families.

Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village with entertainment, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop, and the Holiday Express Train.

Pine trees encircled by thousands of colored lights turn the park into a magical evening landscape.

But lest anyone think the spectacular village simply appears each December, Ryan-Anderson’s episode of Meet a Scientologist reveals what takes place behind the scenes and throughout the year to ensure generations continue to have fond childhood memories of their visits to this holiday village.

As in years past, entrance to Winter Wonderland is free but visitors are asked to bring and donate a nonperishable food item or an unwrapped toy. The toys and canned goods are provided to local charities, including the Homeless Emergency Project sponsored by Everybody’s Tabernacle.

Winter Wonderland is open from 6–9:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Meet a Scientologist: Pam Ryan-Anderson is available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streams at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

