Microsoft has confirmed that Lens, its popular free mobile scanner app, will be retired starting September and be removed from app stores by mid-November this year, says PDFgear. As a result, millions of Lens users will soon be looking for an alternative, ideally one that offers the same experience and remains free to use.



Image caption: PDFgear Scan.

WHAT HAPPENED TO MICROSOFT LENS?

Over the past decade, Microsoft Lens has evolved from its beginnings as Office Lens on Windows Phone to amass over 92 million downloads, becoming a widely trusted mobile app known for its simple, powerful, and free scanning and conversion features.

The reason Microsoft is retiring Lens is part of its strategy to consolidate standalone utilities into its AI-driven app, Microsoft 365 Copilot. On its support page, it recommended that users migrate to the Copilot app, which also offers a built-in scanning feature. However, Copilot lacks key Lens features many users rely on, including direct saves to PowerPoint, Word, and OneNote, business card scanning to OneNote, read-aloud, and Immersive Reader integration.

ARE THERE FREE LENS ALTERNATIVES THAT TRULY WORK?

Apparently, the best alternative to Lens is not Microsoft’s own Copilot. People naturally prefer a dedicated scanning app over a multi-purpose AI platform where scanning is only a secondary function. While options like Adobe Scan, Apple Notes, and Genius Scan exist, most of them lock key tools behind paywalls or lack advanced capabilities like OCR and auto classification.

Among them, PDFgear Scan is the exception. It is a feature-rich, dedicated scanner app that turns paper documents into clean, editable digital files. Even better, it’s completely free, with no ads and no usage limits.

The company also addressed concerns about why its popular PDF editor and scanner app are offered for free.

IS PDFGEAR SCAN THE BEST FREE SCANNER TO SWITCH TO?

PDFgear Scan should be the best alternative to Microsoft Lens because it matches the core functionalities users rely on Lens while adding advanced capabilities that go far beyond basic scanning.

Smart Scanning: Automatically detects edges and crops, with specific scanning modes for contracts, receipts, IDs, and bar codes.

AI-Powered: The built-in AI can analyze scanned content and provide instant answers and summaries through chat.

PDFgear Scan is available for free download on Google Play and App Store.

Microsoft killing off Lens reflects big tech’s tendency to fold standalone tools into large AI platforms at the cost of speed, simplicity and users experience. In contrast, small, focused developers like PDFgear can seize the opportunity and stay competitive by excelling in a specific domain and putting users’ real needs first.

Learn more about PDFgear: https://www.pdfgear.com/

