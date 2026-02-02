LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PDFgear announces the launch of TextaVoice (TextaVoice.com), a completely free text-to-speech tool that turns text into natural-sounding audio in seconds. It provides online text to speech services with no sign-up, no ads, and no usage limits.



Many text-to-speech tools advertise free tiers, but they often come with tight limits such as character caps, conversion credits, and fewer voice options. Some also require sign-up before users can fully try the product. These barriers slow down people who simply want to generate audio and move on.

TextaVoice challenges that approach by removing the usual restrictions, allowing users to convert right away and download the audio with no strings attached. Users can generate lifelike audio from text with up to 2,000 characters per conversion.

WHO MADE TEXTAVOICE

TextaVoice is built by the team behind PDFgear, a widely recognized free alternative to Adobe Acrobat. Trusted by millions, PDFgear products are known for being powerful, easy to use, and genuinely free.

TextaVoice carries that same product philosophy into text-to-speech. In the same way PDFgear’s online tools became a reliable solution for PDF tasks, it aims to offer a simple, frictionless text-to-speech experience users can rely on.

WHAT MAKES TEXTAVOICE DIFFERENT

Free and unlimited: No subscriptions, credits, or usage limits

Human-like voice quality: Natural speech with smooth pacing powered by Advanced AI Model

Voice controls: Adjustable speed, pitch, and emotion

30+ languages and 236 styles: Multilingual output with a wide range of voice characters

Fast MP3 export: Ready for videos, podcasts, training, and social clips

Commercial use allowed: Royalty-free audio with no attribution required

“TextaVoice is designed to deliver clearer, more natural, and more expressive speech,” said a TextaVoice spokesperson. “It uses neural voice models with prosody modeling to control timing, emphasis, and intonation for more lifelike delivery. This is our initial release, and we plan to keep improving it over time. We’re making it free so more people can try it, share feedback, and help shape the product.”

AVAILABILITY

TextaVoice is available now at https://www.TextaVoice.com/. Users can paste text, select a voice and language, and generate instantly downloadable audio.

ABOUT TEXTAVOICE & PDFGEAR

TextaVoice is developed by the PDFgear team, creators of an AI-powered PDF suite trusted by millions for being free, powerful, and user-first. TextaVoice brings the same user benefit first approach to AI voice. Powered by advanced neural voice models, it turns text into clear, natural-sounding audio across multiple languages and voice options.

