LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PDFgear today introduced a stunning new version for iPadOS 26, reimagining how PDFs look and flow on the iPad. Built on Apple’s Liquid Glass design language, the new version delivers a fluid, dynamic PDF editing experience. With refined visuals and intuitive multitasking, PDFgear for iPad offers users a more productive, elegant way to work with PDFs.



PDFGEAR FOR IPAD: WHAT’S NEW AND HOW IT TRANSFORMS?

Beyond a refreshed interface, PDFgear for iPad delivers an optimized experience that puts control, flexibility, and speed at users’ fingertips.

A New Menu Bar can now be accessed with a simple swipe, giving users instant access to key tools and workspace options.

Multi-window support allows users to open and manage multiple PDFs at once, switch between documents, compare files side by side, or move one to the background.

The Search bar is redesigned to make finding documents more intuitive. Users can search across Files, Recents, or Favourites, preview results and locate their files with a single tap.

With the support for trackpads, mice, and keyboard shortcuts, PDFgear transforms the iPad into a true desktop-class PDF editor built for office productivity.

POWERFUL PDF EDITING CAPABILITIES

Beyond the new design, PDFgear for iPad remains a powerful and complete PDF solution. Users can view documents, edit text and images directly, annotate, fill forms, E-sign and manage pages. It also supports file conversion, compression, and AI-powered document assistance that summarises and explains content instantly.

PDFGEAR’S FREE MODEL AND SAFETY

Unlike most PDF editors that lock features behind paywalls, PDFgear offers an extensive, professional-grade PDF toolkit for completely free.

As PDFgear’s user base continues to grow, some competitors have attempted to discredit it by spreading false claims about the product. According to the company’s official statement, PDFgear has been targeted in a coordinated online smear campaign involving fabricated posts and disinformation spread across Reddit communities.

“It’s easy for people to assume that free software might come with malware, but that’s not the case,” said a PDFgear spokesperson. “PDFgear has no malware or spyware, and we always put user privacy first. Every version is verified clean by VirusTotal, one of the most trusted global malware scanning platforms.”

Despite the attacks, PDFgear remains committed to innovation and its mission to provide powerful, secure, and accessible PDF tools for everyone.

AVAILABLE NOW FOR EVERYONE

The new PDFgear for iPadOS 26 is now available at PDFgear’s official website and App Store.

ABOUT PDFGEAR

PDF GEAR TECH PTE. LTD. is dedicated to developing innovative software that simplifies document management. With a strong focus on user experience and cutting-edge technology, PDFgear has provided millions of users worldwide with powerful, easy-to-use, and completely free PDF tools—becoming one of the most popular PDF software brands globally.

News Source: PDFgear