ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Gary D. McKiddy has rejoined the organization in the role of Chief Risk Officer (CRO). McKiddy will leverage his nearly 40 years of experience in corporate financial management across multiple verticals, including mortgage banking, to help Mid America Mortgage manage risk and improve operations amidst the ongoing expansion of its product line.

“Our proprietary Rosebud Down Payment Assistance program and Power Buyer program, which enables homebuyers to purchase their new home before selling their existing home, have been tremendous drivers of growth for Mid America over the last year to 18 months. As such, we plan to continue adding these kinds of complex and creative products to address the challenges of today’s home buying market,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Given his experience with our organization and wealth of industry knowledge, Gary McKiddy is the perfect addition to our executive team to help us mitigate risk as we expand our product lines. On behalf of the entire Mid America Mortgage team, I’d like to welcome him back into the fold and look forward to his contributions to our strategic plan for 2022 and beyond.”

For the last 19 years, McKiddy has served as CFO at NTFN, Inc., where he was responsible for managing finance, accounting, compliance, servicing, quality control, human resources and IT departments. There, he negotiated and maintained $200 million warehouse line commitments with multiple financial institutions, reduced financial closing timelines by 50% and converted $10 million non-performing assets into cash.

Prior to McKiddy’s tenure at NTFN, Inc., he held various financial roles at Ascent Energy, Inc., the pre-2003 iteration of Mid America Mortgage, Atlantic Richfield Co. and Arco Corporate. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) and has a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University.

“While my title has been in the financial arena for many years and my responsibilities have not necessarily been traditional in nature, I have been charged with overseeing compliance, quality control and other mortgage operational areas throughout my career, which has well-positioned me for this wonderful opportunity to serve as Mid America’s first Chief Risk Officer,” McKiddy said. “I look forward to adding value to this already stellar organization from a risk and business management perspective and further enabling the company to continue serving homebuyers nationwide with innovative and competitive products and service.”

