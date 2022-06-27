ADDISON, Texas, June 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) today announced it has rebranded as Click n’ Close following the sale of the majority of its retail lending operations to Houston-based Legend Lending. Click n’ Close will retain retail operations related to its reverse mortgage and Native American lending business and focus on delivering innovative down payment assistance (DPA) and adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) products through its third-party originator (TPO) channels.



Image Caption: Click n’ Close, Inc. logo.

“Mid America’s passion and focus have always been on driving growth in our third-party origination channels, uncovering untapped market opportunities that deliver value to industry partners and fostering innovation via technology and automation,” Click n’ Close CEO Jeff Bode said. “As the company moves into its next iteration, we wanted to do so under a banner that would accurately reflect the values and focus of our new direction.”

In addition to its lending operations, Click n’ Close also plans to enter the mortgage technology space to help lenders realize the benefits of eMortgages. While Click n’ Close will introduce several new products, some of its initial offerings were developed as proprietary, in-house technology under the Mid America Mortgage brand to power the company’s digital mortgage strategy. These products will now be made available to the entire industry to support lenders’ efforts to achieve an end-to-end digital mortgage process.

“The investments we’ve made in technology and digital process have paid tremendous dividends, enabling us to save upwards of $300 per loan file. We’ve then been able to channel those savings into additional technology enhancements and the delivery of specialized product offerings to address today’s housing market challenges,” Bode said. “Our focus now as Click n’ Close will be to concentrate these efforts to better serve the mortgage community from both a loan product and a technology perspective.”

About Click n’ Close, Inc.:

Click n’ Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n’ Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, Power Buyer bridge loan program, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n’ Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n’ Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

News Source: Click n' Close Inc.