Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced industry veteran Jarred Talmadge has joined Mid America as Western Reverse Mortgage Sales Manager. In this role, Talmadge is responsible for expanding Mid America's reverse mortgage presence in the Western U.S.



PHOTO CAPTION: Jarred Talmadge has joined Mid America as Western Reverse Mortgage Sales Manager.

“Mid America is dedicated to addressing the diverse needs of every borrower, including existing homeowners seeking to tap into their home’s equity in retirement,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Reverse mortgage borrowers are often underserved even though seniors comprise a significant portion of the homeowner market. We’re extremely pleased to announce Jarred has joined our team and thrilled to expand our team of reverse mortgage experts.”

Talmage brings more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience and has spent the last three years specifically focused on reverse mortgages. Talmage joins Mid America from the American Advisors Group, where he was the Market Sales Manager for the Rocky Mountain region. In addition to being an industry veteran, Talmage is an author and instructor, offering real estate agents, loan officers and financial planners courses in sales, marketing and reverse mortgage.

In 2020, Talmadge authored the book “Too Good To Be Free: How a Reverse Mortgage Can Improve Your Life, Your Cash Flow and Pay You Too.” It can be found on Amazon.com. He’s also been a guest on channel 9News NBC in Denver, Colorado and Company, KLZ AM 560 and on the Michael Bailey Radio Show. Talmadge earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

“As a reverse mortgage specialist, I’m passionate about helping lenders, borrowers and real estate agents understand the often-misunderstood product that reverse mortgage is,” said Talmadge. “The best part of the mortgage business is being able to help other people, to have this ability expanded at Mid America is exhilarating.”

To learn more about joining Mid America’s reverse mortgage team, contact Talmadge at jarred.talmadge@midamericamortgage.com

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.

Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

