ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Chief Operating Officer Kara Lamphere has been named a 2020 HousingWire Woman of Influence. A two-time winner (2017), Lamphere was recognized this year for her continued efforts to push the envelope regarding what is possible for lenders in today’s origination environment. As COO, she has secured Mid America’s position as a digital mortgage pioneer and innovator and, by virtue of that legacy, positioned Mid America to thrive where competitors faltered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Kara’s recognition as a Woman of Influence is well-deserved, and everyone at Mid America is proud to share with the industry what we’ve all know for a while,” said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. “Kara has been instrumental in the continued success of our digital mortgage platform, earning recognition both for herself and Mid America along the way. We are honored to have her on our team.”

“This year’s Women of Influence represent leaders who have faced some of the most unprecedented challenges the housing industry has seen in years,” HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. “Their strength set an example of leadership that impacted not just their teams or companies but the industry overall. This was one of the most competitive years we have ever seen for the award, and we are proud to introduce you to the top 100 Women of Influence.”

The Women of Influence are selected by HousingWire’s Editorial Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, but contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success also factor into the committee’s decision. The full list of HousingWire’s 2020 Women of Influence can be viewed here: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-housingwires-2020-women-of-influence/.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/.

Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

Twitter: @midamericamtge

News Source: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.