AMES, Iowa, Nov. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Midland Co., an emerging leader in land-based shrimp production technology, today announced two major milestones: the launch of its shrimp products in all Fareway Meat Markets and select Fareway grocery stores, and the expansion of its network of independent farms across Iowa and the Midwest.



Image caption: Midland Co. Shrimp now on Fareway Shelves.

Founded in 2018 by Jackson Kimle and Matthew Ellis, Midland Co. develops, manufactures, and sells turnkey shrimp production systems and supports farmers in growing, marketing, and selling their shrimp. After years of research and development, the company patented its Algae-Based RAS™ technology – an innovative land-based system that uses algae to naturally treat wastewater, creating a cleaner and more sustainable method for producing fresh shrimp far from the coasts.

RAPID EXPANSION OF MIDLAND’S FAMILY-FARM NETWORK

With its technology now fully market-ready, Midland Co. completed construction of three new farms in 2024, all of which are fully operational in 2025. Each is owned and operated by independent farmers under the Midland brand in:

Hampton, IA

Washington, IA

Redfield, IA

The company is preparing for its next growth phase, with three additional farms planned for 2026 in:

Belle Plaine, IA

Jordan, MN

Washington, IA (Expansion)

MIDLAND SHRIMP NOW AVAILABLE AT FAREWAY STORES ACROSS THE MIDWEST

Midland Co. has officially launched its newly packaged shrimp products at the following Fareway locations:

Fareway Meat Market, Store #165 – Omaha, NE

Fareway Meat Market, Store #179 – Lincoln, NE

Fareway Meat Market, Store #230 – Kansas City, MO

Fareway Meat Market, Store #202 – Kansas City, MO

Fareway Meat Market, Store #226 – Olathe, KS

Beaverdale Fareway Meat Market, Store #255 – Des Moines, IA

Fareway Meat & Grocery, Store #933 – Urbandale, IA

Fareway Meat & Grocery Ankeny Oralabor, Store #909 – Ankeny, IA

Fareway Meat & Grocery Downtown Ames, Store #386 – Ames, IA

Fareway Meat Market, Store #189 – Ames, IA

Fareway Meat & Grocery, Store #902 – Hampton, IA

The rollout features Midland’s new retail packaging, highlighting premium quality and a convenient format that makes preparing local shrimp easier than ever.

“Launching into Fareway is a major step forward – for our farmers and for customers who want fresher, more sustainably raised shrimp,” said Jackson Kimle, Co-Founder and CEO of Midland Co. “This partnership allows us to bring locally grown seafood to more communities while supporting family farms across the region.”

ABOUT MIDLAND CO.

Midland Co. provides turnkey shrimp production systems using its patented Algae-Based RAS™ technology and supports independent farmers in growing, packaging, and selling locally raised shrimp. Founded in 2018, Midland Co. is committed to building a distributed network of family-owned aquaculture farms across the Midwest. Learn more at https://www.midlandseafood.com/.

