ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Millionaire Mastermind Academy (MMA), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization, has released its 2023-2024 Annual Impact Report, underscoring its proprietary entrepreneur curriculum and the power of strategic national partnerships in creating pathways to financial independence for minority women entrepreneurs. With a strong presence in Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, MMA has supported over 8,000 entrepreneurs, empowering them with the education, mentorship, and resources needed to build and scale successful businesses.



Image caption: Millionaire Mastermind Academy Empowers Over 8,000 Minority Women Entrepreneurs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE IMPACT REPORT – https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/impact-report/

A COMMITMENT TO ENTREPRENEURIAL EDUCATION AND ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT

Millionaire Mastermind Academy remains dedicated to eradicating poverty through entrepreneurship, equipping minority women with business training, financial literacy, and leadership development.

Its proprietary entrepreneur curriculum provides:

Comprehensive business education programs designed to build capacity, foster leadership, and create employer firms .

designed to . Hands-on support in accessing procurement and contracting opportunities , enabling women entrepreneurs to transition from sole proprietors to sustainable employer

, enabling women entrepreneurs to transition from sole proprietors to sustainable employer Targeted mentorship and financial literacy training , ensuring long-term economic stability and wealth creation.

, ensuring long-term economic stability and wealth creation. Specialized programs in supplier diversity, real estate investment, and access to capital, bridging systemic gaps in minority business success.

“Ending poverty starts with access—access to resources, education, and opportunities. That’s what we provide at Millionaire Mastermind Academy,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, Founder & Chairwoman of Millionaire Mastermind Academy. “By equipping minority women with the tools to succeed, we are driving economic transformation in historically underserved communities.”

CREATING EMPLOYER FIRMS THROUGH CONTRACTING AND PROCUREMENT SUPPORT

The Annual Report highlights MMA’s commitment to breaking systemic barriers by providing women entrepreneurs with the knowledge, support, and networks needed to secure public and private contracting opportunities.

Through targeted programs, MMA offers:

Capacity-building support to prepare businesses for growth and

to prepare businesses for growth and Technical assistance in procurement processes and supplier certifications (e.g., MBE, DBE, WBE).

Direct access to contracting and corporate supplier diversity networks .

. Strategic mentorship to help minority entrepreneurs scale and create long-term job opportunities.

This work has significantly contributed to job creation and economic revitalization in underserved communities, strengthening minority women-led businesses and accelerating economic mobility.

POWERFUL NATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS DRIVING IMPACT

A key driver of Millionaire Mastermind Academy’s success is its growing network of national funders, investors, and corporate partners, which includes:

JPMorgan Chase

Truist Bank

American Landmark Apartments

Bank of America

M&T Bank

These organizations, among many others, have played a vital role in expanding MMA’s programs, providing funding, mentorship, and access to high-value business networks. The academy remains committed to leveraging these partnerships to create economic equity and remove systemic barriers for minority women entrepreneurs.

