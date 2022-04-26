SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it has hired mortgage industry veterans Jake Belter, CMB®, and Gerald Dorman to its enterprise sales team. As regional directors, Belter and Dorman will be tasked with expanding MMI’s growing roster of mortgage enterprise clients, which now includes 20 of the top 25 lenders in the nation, while also driving brand awareness and adoption in mortgage-related verticals, such as title and insurance.

“In today’s highly competitive, purchase-driven market, having the right referral partners and sales staff can be the determining factor between success and failure,” said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “Because MMI delivers the tools and intelligence lenders need to succeed in today’s market, demand for our products is at an all-time high, requiring us to expand our enterprise sales team. We are incredibly lucky to welcome such top-notch sales professionals as Jake and Gerald, and they will undoubtedly play a significant role in our growth and success as we help lenders identify the partners and loan officers poised to deliver the maximum return on investment for their organization.”

Both Belter and Dorman bring decades of experience in the mortgage and fintech sectors to MMI. Having previously served as associate vice president of strategic accounts at Arch MI, Belter has also held various sales-related roles with United Guaranty Corporation, Legacy Community Federal Credit Union, Synovus and GreenPoint Mortgage. Dorman most recently served as regional vice president of sales at Nomis Solutions and held similar roles at Informative Research and LoanLogics after getting his start in mortgage sales as an account executive with First National Bank of Arizona.

“MMI is fortunate not only to attract some of the largest lenders in the nation, but also top-tier sales talent in Jake and Gerald,” said Melissa Sike, vice president of enterprise sales. “Both of these gentlemen possess roughly two decades of experience and are highly regarded within the industry. That experience has equipped them to understand the challenges lenders face in 2022, and they are eager to help lenders employ effective, data-driven solutions to drive profitable and sustainable growth.”

By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI’s enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives, with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io.

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

News Source: Mobility Market Intelligence