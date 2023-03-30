SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it has expanded access to its platform with a new user tier for small and mid-size (SMB) independent mortgage lenders and brokers. Previously focused on enterprise accounts, MMI is now making a dedicated effort to providing value to the individual and SMB spaces. Additionally, Heath Liles has been hired as MMI’s SMB Account Executive and will be tasked with leading sales and managing client relationships for MMI’s SMB channel.



Photo Caption: Heath Liles has been hired as MMI’s SMB Account Executive.

Mortgage brokers and lenders with less than 10 loan officers (LOs) can use MMI’s SMB channel, with access to the same core tools that an enterprise account would have.

“For several years now, small and mid-sized lenders with just a handful of LOs have expressed interest in MMI but haven’t met the threshold required of an enterprise client. This new channel will give smaller organizations access to the MMI platform’s powerful insights,” said MMI Vice President of Enterprise Sales Melissa Sike. “We’re delighted to provide this option and look forward to witnessing the success smaller lenders find through this offering.”

Before joining MMI, Liles spent four years at Movement Mortgage, starting as a loan processor and two years later, he became a loan officer assistant (LOA) to one of Charlotte’s top-producing LOs. Prior to Movement Mortgage, Liles spent nine years at Sealed Air Corporation as a sales representative.

“Heath is eager to help customers find the best solutions for their business and is a great embodiment of the culture we’ve built at MMI,” continued Sike. “We’re proud to welcome him to the MMI team.”

“MMI intrigued me from the first time I saw a demo. The platform is compelling, with the data presented in a simple and digestible way,” said Liles. “I’m eager to show mortgage lenders and brokers the difference MMI can make in their business efforts. I have never seen a platform as powerful as this, and I’m humbled to be a part of MMI’s growth.”

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

