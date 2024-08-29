SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it ranks No. 22 on the 2024 Utah Business list of fastest-growing companies in the state. This marks MMI’s third consecutive appearance on the list.



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI).

MMI has assembled the industry’s most comprehensive real estate and mortgage transaction database – 1.3 terabytes of transaction data and more than 106 million rows of data entries – all meticulously crafted to create a data intelligence platform that delivers actionable insights. MMI helps lenders, title companies and others in the housing industry identify and expand their partner networks and support their business objectives. In 2023, LOs using MMI produced 1.9X the volume of their peers, a 5-million-dollar difference.

“It’s incredibly fulfilling to play a role in the vibrant and ever-growing business landscape of our home-base state,” said Ben Teerlink, founder and CEO of MMI. “Being recognized on the Utah Fast 50 list is not just an acknowledgment of our company’s growth but also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It’s an honor to stand alongside other innovative companies that are driving economic progress and making a lasting impact in Utah. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve together.”

Fast 50 companies are established companies selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue and are vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy. They are ranked in order of 2023 growth and must have been in business for at least two years.

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including more than half of the top 100 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

