SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it has hired Brian McKray as the director of product development. In this role, McKray will guide the creation of new system features and functionality to maintain alignment with the company’s vision and mission and ensure customer needs are considered at every stage of product development.



Photo Caption: MMI has hired Brian McKray as the director of product development.

“As we expand our vision for what the MMI platform can be, we want to stay true to our purpose and make our clients’ partners in MMI’s success. To that, we needed a strong guiding hand on our product development team that could keep everyone on the same page,” said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “Brian has a passion for developing and optimizing technologies to provide the best user experience, and we are incredibly confident in his ability to craft a best-in-class platform that not only makes an impact for MMI clients, but the mortgage industry as a whole.”

McKray comes to MMI from Celebrity Home Loans, where he served as Director of Marketing Optimization and focused on optimizing marketing platforms, products and technologies to improve loan originator adoption, utilization and user experience. Prior to Celebrity Home Loans, McKray was the Director of Marketing at Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC, and spent time as Manager of Marketing Systems and Support, as well as Senior Manager of Marketing at Academy Mortgage Corporation. While at Academy Mortgage, McKray played a significant role in developing and upgrading the company’s use of major software platforms. He has additional marketing experience from his time at Republic Mortgage Home Loans and National City Mortgage.

“Within my marketing roles, I’ve always gravitated towards leveraging technology for marketing purposes, and with that, I feel as if everything has led me to MMI,” McKray said. “I’m thrilled to work with people I’ve known, respected and interacted with on a variety of levels for so many years. To be part of this dream team that Ben has put together is exhilerating and flattering at the same time.”

By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI’s enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io.

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

