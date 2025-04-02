SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), the industry’s leading mortgage and real estate data solutions provider, announces major Q1 2025 platform enhancements alongside its strategic acquisition of borrower monitoring and predictive analytics leader, MonitorBase. These initiatives solidify MMI’s position as The Ultimate Lead-to-Loan Growth Platform™, providing mortgage professionals with unparalleled data intelligence, automation, and borrower engagement tools.



MonitorBase Acquisition: Strengthening Borrower Insights

The acquisition of MonitorBase enhances MMI’s ability to deliver predictive borrower insights, allowing loan officers to anticipate client needs and act on high-intent opportunities before competitors. By integrating MonitorBase’s real-time borrower retention alerts and pre-mover insights with MMI’s market intelligence and Bonzo’s automated communication capabilities, the combined platform offers a seamless, data-driven approach to mortgage success.

Q1 2025 Platform Enhancements

MMI also launched key enhancements across its ecosystem, such as Pathways Home™, which helps homeowners become more engaged and educated with their property by leveraging data like real-time property valuations, loan insights, and market trends. Other rollouts provide mortgage professionals with new tools to identify opportunities, engage clients more effectively, and grow their business:

New MMI Experience – A modernized data platform with improved navigation, faster performance, and enhanced rankings that let loan officers, lenders, and brokers benchmark themselves by loan type, geography, and tenure.

Pathways Home – This property intelligence tool empowers homeowners with real-time property valuation, interactive loan visualizations, and financial decision tools—turning complex mortgage data into clear, actionable insights while helping mortgage professionals maintain lasting, value-driven relationships with their clients.\

Enhanced MonitorBase Alerts – Improved pre-mover detection, expanded equity alerts, and new mortgage insurance removal alerts help loan officers proactively connect with borrowers who are primed for new financing opportunities.

Refinder Integration in Bonzo – Enables loan officers to identify refinance and equity opportunities within their database, supporting proactive borrower retention campaigns.

Content Studio for Marketing Materials – A robust platform to easily create and share branded marketing collateral, giving mortgage professionals a streamlined approach to creating professional materials with customizable templates and advanced brand management features.

Bonzo Infrastructure Improvements – Enhanced performance, increased reliability, and expanded capacity ensure that mortgage professionals can scale their operations without performance delays, driving more efficiency in daily workflows.

Sales & Marketing: Bundling Solutions for Maximum ROI

MMI continues expanding its market presence and delivering greater value with bundled solutions, helping customers replace outdated, overpriced, and underutilized technology with a high-ROI, integrated solution. The company recently joined Lenders One as a Preferred Provider, giving its suite of tools broader exposure within a network of leading mortgage companies. Other initiatives include the delivery of branded navigational updates across its digital platforms to create a seamless, unified customer experience. Additionally, MMI launched a new Solutions Hub, which has already attracted thousands of visitors in its first month, signaling strong market interest.

“Our Q1 2025 upgrades and the acquisition of MonitorBase reflect our commitment to advancing the mortgage industry with cutting-edge technology,” said Ben Teerlink, Founder and CEO of MMI. “By enhancing our platform with powerful consumer tools such as the real-time property intelligence platform, Pathways Home, and introducing industry-focused upgrades—including advanced borrower insights, expanded data intelligence, and automation—we empower professionals to engage clients, identify opportunities, and grow their business with unrivaled efficiency. Furthermore, by offering bundled solutions at a single, simple price, we’re enabling customers to replace outdated, overpriced, and underutilized tech with an integrated, high-ROI platform that empowers mortgage professionals to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.”

About MMI

MMI is the industry’s leading provider of mortgage and real estate data solutions, offering The Ultimate Lead-to-Loan Growth System through its powerful combination of MMI, MonitorBase and Bonzo. This integrated platform connects data, automation, and engagement to help professionals maximize borrower and agent opportunities with precision and efficiency.

By leveraging MMI’s market intelligence, MonitorBase’s predictive analytics, and Bonzo’s CRM and marketing automation, users can seamlessly identify high-intent borrowers and top-performing agents, access real-time listing alerts, and launch proactive refinance and equity campaigns—all from a single ecosystem. Whether tracking mortgage-ready clients, verifying credit eligibility, or automating outreach, MMI’s platform of products ensures lenders and real estate professionals stay ahead of the competition. Additionally, property intelligence toolset, Pathways Home, offers homeowners a comprehensive, personalized view of their largest investment while creating lasting connections with their mortgage professional.

For more information, visit mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Brian Vacanti

Director of Marketing

(720) 369-8500

brian.vacanti@mmi.io

