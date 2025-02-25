SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, has been named to the 2025 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage list, marking the company’s third consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor. The Tech100 Mortgage award recognizes the most innovative and impactful technology companies in the mortgage industry, highlighting solutions that drive efficiency, improve operations, and redefine what’s possible in housing.



Image caption: Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI).

“The 2025 Tech100 honorees are driving real transformation in mortgage and real estate,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “These companies are not just enhancing processes—they’re redefining what’s possible. From streamlining lending operations to elevating the real estate experience, their innovations are paving the way for a more efficient and dynamic housing market.”

As an industry leader, MMI continues to set new standards for mortgage and real estate data intelligence, helping professionals identify growth opportunities, strengthen recruiting efforts, and optimize borrower engagement strategies. In 2024, MMI expanded its data capabilities, adding over 1,000 new data attributes and growing its proprietary database to more than 8 terabytes—making it one of the most comprehensive mortgage and real estate data resources available today.

“Earning the Tech100 Mortgage award for the third year in a row is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge data solutions for mortgage lending professionals and institutions,” said Ben Teerlink, Founder and CEO of MMI. “Last year alone, MMI welcomed 103 new enterprise customers, added 11 new Visual Intelligence dashboards, and expanded our data coverage to over 150 million properties and 3,000 counties. Our continued growth, alongside our integration with Bonzo’s powerful next-gen conversation software ensures mortgage lenders and real estate professionals have access to the most advanced tools for business growth and client engagement.”

MMI’s specific suite of solutions—including MMI Data Center, Visual Intelligence (VI) Boards, and Refinder—equips mortgage professionals with actionable insights to identify top-performing real estate agent partners, analyze market trends, and uncover high-value refinancing opportunities. With the acquisition of Bonzo, MMI now offers an end-to-end solution that seamlessly connects data intelligence with automated marketing and client engagement tools. Bonzo’s AI-driven CRM and multi-channel communication platform allows users to convert insights from MMI into personalized, automated outreach via email, SMS, and voicemail—helping lenders close more deals with less effort.

HousingWire’s Tech100 program serves as a definitive guide for mortgage and real estate professionals seeking the most innovative technology solutions in the industry. The 2025 Tech100 list reflects the increasing caliber of applicants and underscores the growing demand for technology-driven solutions in housing.

About MMI:

MMI is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, MMI empowers 450+ enterprise customers, including over half of the top 100 U.S. lenders, with actionable insights to grow business, recruit top talent, and enhance borrower engagement. Through its integration with Bonzo, MMI bridges the gap between data intelligence and client engagement, enabling automated, multi-channel outreach that turns insights into action. And with MMI’s recent acquisition of MonitorBase, it adds borrower monitoring and predictive analytics to its suite of solutions.

The Ultimate Lead-to-Loan Growth System™ now connects data, automation, and engagement to help professionals maximize borrower and agent opportunities with precision and efficiency.

To learn more, visit Our Solutions or contact sales@mmi.io.

