ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Following extensive renovations, Central Florida podiatric group Modern Foot & Ankle is set to reopen its Orlando clinic next week—and with a new podiatrist to boot.



Image Caption: Jalpen Patel, DPM.

Located in the Kirkman area at 5690 Windhover Drive, the office recently underwent a two-month overhaul to modernize the space. The updates include new countertops and cabinetry and an enlarged X-ray alcove.

Taking over the clinic’s reins is Jalpen Patel, DPM, a longtime Orlando-area practitioner.

“I have practiced in Orlando for the past six years, and I am excited to continue serving the community I have been a part of,” said Dr. Patel. “My new clinic in Kirkman is centrally located and close to popular tourist destinations, which makes it easy for patients to find and access the care they need.”

Dr. Patel is skilled in all aspects of foot and ankle care with a special interest in minimally-invasive procedures, trauma, diabetic limb salvage and wound care, and bunion and hammertoe correction. Yet he believes his strongest asset is his patient-centered focus.

“For me, empathy and strong communication skills are two of the most important qualities a physician possesses,” explained Dr. Patel. “Empathy allows me to understand my patients’ experiences, emotions, and concerns on a deeper level, which is essential for creating an environment where patients feel comfortable and trust my treatment plan.

“Communication skills are equally vital,” he continued, “as they enable me to effectively convey complex medical information in a way that is easy to understand.”

After completing his education and surgical residency in New Jersey and New York, Dr. Patel moved to Florida for the sunshine and population diversity. He decided to join Modern Foot & Ankle because he believes the group’s core values and mission create a strong foundation for delivering comprehensive and personalized care.

“This practice allows me to provide the highest level of care with the help of the advanced technology utilized in the office,” he said. “I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, including the group’s involvement in continuous learning, and I hope to contribute to its success.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Patel, visit book.mfahealth.com or call 1-844-MODERN9.

