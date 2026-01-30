Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn Named One of America's Five Most Iconic Buffets by Fox News

OWENSBORO, Ky., Jan. 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn has been recognized as one of America’s five most iconic buffets in a recent Fox News feature highlighting the nation’s premier all-you-can-eat dining destinations. The family-owned restaurant joins an elite group that includes renowned establishments from Las Vegas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Rhode Island.



The Fox News article places Moonlite alongside such celebrated venues as Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Shady Maple Smorgasbord in Pennsylvania, praising the Owensboro institution for its slow-cooked barbecued mutton and deep-rooted Western Kentucky tradition.

Operating since 1963, Moonlite has earned widespread acclaim for its signature mutton preparation, which takes 15 hours to slow-smoke over hickory wood. The regional specialty has helped establish Owensboro as a barbecue destination and showcases the unique culinary heritage of Western Kentucky.

“At Moonlite, we’re a buffet for everyone. You’ll find farmers sitting next to teachers, coal miners alongside congressmen, and millionaires breaking bread with their neighbors. That’s what real community looks like,” Patrick Bosley, co-owner, Moonlite Bar-B-Que, says.



This recognition comes on the heels of additional national attention, with “Family Destinations Guide” declaring Moonlite “so good, it’s worth a road trip” in their recent feature. The publication praised the restaurant’s extensive buffet, traditional Kentucky recipes including burgoo, and the family’s dedication to maintaining quality standards over six decades of operation.

“We pride ourselves on remaining authentic. In a world that’s always chasing the next trend, we’re committed to the traditions that have made us who we are for generations,” Bosley says.

The Bosley family, which has owned and operated Moonlite since its founding by Hugh and Catherine Bosley, continues to uphold the traditions that have made the restaurant a beloved institution. What began as a modest 30-seat operation has grown into a destination capable of serving hundreds of guests while maintaining the personal touch and commitment to excellence that built its reputation.



Moonlite’s buffet features an array of smoked meats including the signature mutton, pork, ribs, and chicken, complemented by traditional Southern sides such as creamy mac and cheese, tangy coleslaw, baked beans studded with barbecue and fresh cornbread. The restaurant’s distinctive “dip” — a vinegar-based sauce used to baste meats during smoking — has become legendary in its own right.

“In an age of fast food, Moonlite stands out because we still cook—real food, made the way grandma used to make it. There’s no shortcut to quality, and there never will be,” Bosley says.

