CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Maltz Auctions, a premier full-service auction company serving the Continental United States and Caribbean, has announced it will auction more than 10,000 comic books owned by a single collector, with online bidding commencing March 28, 2022, at 10 a.m., and concluding March 31, 2022, at 10 a.m.



PHOTO CAPTION: Maltz Auctions will auction more than 10,000 comic books owned by a single collector.

“Although an auction of comic books is not in itself rare,” stated Maltz President and CEO, Richard Maltz. “The fact that the collection was compiled by a single owner and includes more than 10,000 issues is noteworthy. It includes well-known titles with the superhero archetype produced during the Silver Age of 1956-1969 and the Bronze Age of 1970-1985. Just a few highlights in this auction are Tales of Suspense #39, Amazing Spider-Man #1, Fantastic Four #48, Daredevil #1, and X-Men #1.”

A selection of titles includes but is not limited to:

Action Comics (396 Issues)

Adventure Comics

Amazing Spider-Man: Including #1, 4, 6, 8-19, 21-17.

Aquaman: Including #1-13, 17, 18, 19, 35.

Atom: #1-44

Avengers: 300+ Issues Including #1-80.

Batman: 500+ Issues Including #130-132, 140, 142, 144, 146-150, 171, 181.

Blackhawk: #131, 139, 143, 144, 166

Blue Beetle: #1, 2, 3

Brave & the Bold: Including #42-44, 47, 51, 54.

Captain America: #100-133.

Daredevil: 200+ Issues Including #1-68.

Defenders: #1, 3, 4, 12, 13.

Detective Comics: 200+ Issues Including 254, 274, 298, 359.

Fantastic Four: 200+ Issues Including 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19.

Flash: 200+ Issues Including #115, 117, 119, 120, 122.

Ghost Rider: #1-7

Green Lantern: Including #2, 4, 9, 11-13, 76.

House of Mystery

Incredible Hulk: Including #6

Iron Man

Justice League of America: #1-92, 94-136.

Marvel Team-Up

Metal Men: #1-32

Mystery in Space

Silver Surfer: #1-18.

Star Wars: Including #1

Strange Adventures

Sub-Mariner: Including #1-41, 43-46.

Superboy: 200+ Issues

Superman: 800+ Issues

Tales of Suspense: Including #39 & 52

Tales to Astonish: Including #44

Teen Titans

Thing: #1-18

Thor: 200+ Issues Including #165

World’s Finest: 200+ Issues

X-Men: 200+ Issues Including #1-66, 71, 72, 75, 76.

And Many More Including Annuals, King Size, Magazines & Special Editions

Viewing: Monday, March 28, 2022, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Asset Location: 39 Windsor Place, Central Islip, NY 11722.

Pre-Registration Required to Bid:

You must send in signed Terms & Conditions of Sale, signed Online Bidding Form and a 25% deposit (you will be approved to bid up to 4x your deposit amount) to be approved for bidding. Acceptable forms of deposit are cashier’s check, cash, postal money order, and wire transfer (funds must be received at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled end time of the auction or you may not be approved to bid prior to the scheduled conclusion of the auction).

Auction Date:

Online Bidding Will Open Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. and scheduled for the first lot to close on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Visit https://remotebidding.maltzauctions.com/ or download the Maltz Auctions App on the Apple Store or Google Play.

Bidding Process:

If a bid is placed with less than one minute remaining, the bidding period will be extended so one minute remains for competing bids to be entered. If any further bidding occurs, the extension timer will reset to one minute. If/once no further bidding activity occurs, the sale closes when the time runs out.

Terms & Conditions of Sale: Assets sold “as-is” and “where-is”, and free and clear of all liens, claims or encumbrances. To register to bid, all prospective bidders must deliver a cashier’s check, cash, postal money order or wire transfer in the amount of 25% of your maximum total bid amount made payable to “Maltz Auctions”, signed Terms & Conditions of Sale, and signed Online Bidding Form to Maltz Auctions at 39 Windsor Place, Central Islip, NY 11722 twenty-four hours prior to the scheduled close of bidding. Please download the complete Terms and Conditions of Sale. Learn more: https://maltzauctions.com/

Media Contact:

Kerry Gillick-Goldberg

KGG Enterprises, LLC

516.455.3179

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0224-s2p-tales-suspense-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Maltz Auctions will auction more than 10,000 comic books owned by a single collector.

News Source: Maltz Auctions