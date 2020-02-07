ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Just over one year since the Kickstarter campaign that launched their new company, Morrison Outdoors capped off a successful appearance at the 2020 Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show by taking home GearJunkie’s “Best in Show” award for their Little Mo 20° Baby Sleeping Bag.



“This is an incredible honor,” said Morrison Outdoors Founder Tavis Malcolm. “To have our little sleeping bags held in the same class as new products from brands like The North Face and Rossignol was a tremendous surprise.”

The Little Mo 20° Baby Sleeping Bag is the first and only cold-weather sleeping bag designed to provide a safe sleep environment for infants as young as 6 months old, up to around 24 months old.

“For families exploring the outdoors with very young children, this product could be a godsend,” wrote GearJunkie in their Best in Show announcement.

In addition to receiving GearJunkie’s Best in Show honors, the Little Mo 20° Baby Sleeping Bag was also named a Finalist for the Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards.

The Innovation Awards are designed to “highlight the gear, brands, and shops that are making an impact,” according to Outdoor Retailer, and the Little Mo 20° beat out entries from over 170 other brands to be named one of only 30 Finalists.

“We could not have had a better experience launching this new product at Outdoor Retailer,” said Malcolm. “The response from parents, buyers, and industry veterans has been overwhelming. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our story and help make it easier for parents to go camping with their youngest children.”

More information: https://morrisonoutdoors.com/products/baby-down-sleeping-bag-20-degree-temp-rating-morrison.

About Morrison Outdoors

Morrison Outdoors was founded in December 2018 with the mission to make getting outdoors with kids easier for parents. Their line of Little Mo Baby Sleeping Bags raised over $16k on Kickstarter in February 2019, and are now in stores in over 60 REI locations nationwide. They are members of the Pledge 1% movement and have committed 1% of every sale to giving back to their communities.

For more about Morrison Outdoors, please visit: https://www.morrisonoutdoors.com

