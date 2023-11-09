Mortgage Machine Appoints Crystal Stanton to manage Customer Success and Onboarding

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Machine Services, an industry leader in digital origination technology to residential mortgage lenders, today announced its appointment of Crystal Stanton to manage customer success and onboarding.



Crystal brings more than 20 years of customer success experience to her role, with over a decade dedicated to the mortgage industry. She has held senior customer success positions at several top mortgage providers. In these roles, Crystal developed deep expertise in guiding customers through digital process transformations to ensure they achieved optimal operational value from their technology investments.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Crystal to the Mortgage Machine team,” said Jeff Bode, CEO of Mortgage Machine Services. “Her considerable experience and reputation for customer success solidifies our commitment to delivering best-in-class onboarding to our customers.”

In this new role, Crystal will onboard new Mortgage Machine customers, leveraging a success-centric approach with a commitment to white glove service to ensure a smooth experience and productive outcome.

“It is a great opportunity to join Mortgage Machine and lead its customer success initiative during this exciting period of growth,” said Crystal Stanton. “I am eager to apply my background in customer success and within the mortgage industry to help Mortgage Machine customers maximize the value of our solutions and reach their business goals.”

About Mortgage Machine Services, Inc.:

Mortgage Machine™ is an industry leader in transforming residential mortgages using a range of digital solutions. Drawing on its extensive industry knowledge and advanced technology infrastructure, the company has been innovating in financial markets since 2007. Today, its flagship LOS product utilizes intelligent automation, configurable business workflows and a cloud-based infrastructure to optimize the entire loan lifecycle. By consolidating retail, wholesale, correspondent and home equity lending onto a single platform, Mortgage Machine™ enables lenders of all sizes to reduce cycle times, costs and risks while improving data quality and borrower satisfaction.

