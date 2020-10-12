LONDON, UK, Oct. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RMN Classical is excited to announce that “CHORAL & ORCHESTRAL WORKS” by Brian Field, produced by Rick Romano and distributed by RMN Music, will be released worldwide on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Music and all digital platforms on October 15, 2020. The album, a collection of 12 works written by the composer in recent years, explores mysticism and includes instrumental works for ensemble, large orchestra and choral works. His works are performed throughout the U.S. and internationally.

The jazz-flavored instrumental track, “Nine, Four by Four,” opens the album followed by a section of choral works with English lyrics. The orchestral “Shiva Tandava” completes the first half of the album and unlocks an exotic mysticism. Mirroring the opening, it’s followed by the second section of choral works – this time based on Latin text.

“Beatitudines,” a far-reaching work, sees the choir and a large orchestra conjunct. Two tracks for choir and organ close the Latin section leading the listener to the final track. A little gem, gospel-like song, “Sweet Forgiveness,” brings the album to completion in a coda-like style.

“This compilation of 12 works showcases some of my more recent choral and large-scale instrumental/orchestral works,” Fields, an internationally-acclaimed and renowned composer, says.

The music is an eclectic fusion of lyricism and driving rhythm that brings together elements of post-romanticism, minimalism and jazz.

“Apart from the jazz-influenced, ‘Nine, Four by Four,’ the works in this compilation embrace and celebrate the mystical. In many cases, these are mystical elements of faith and in others the secular, though equally mystical reflections of life and memory,” Fields says.

The album features performances by esteemed musicians, ensembles and orchestras including the Budapest Symphonic Orchestra and Choir conducted by Peter Illénay; the Composes’ Choir conducted by Daniel Shaw; the Lviv Philharmonic Society & Chorus conducted by Ferdinando Nazzaro; and Heelan Chorale conducted by John Flannery.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with Brian, a truly rare contemporary talent and an all-around great person,” RMN Classical music director, Romano, says. “He was the winner of our competition for new music – which is how we discovered him – and I’m incredibly excited to release this album and showcase all his music ideas.”

Guy Rickards, Gramophone, says, “Listening to [Brian Field’s] First Quartet makes me want to hear more. It’s four very rhythmic movements are models of concision, real dialogues between the four musicians.”

About Brian Field

Field began his musical endeavors at a very early age. He studied piano and then received an undergraduate degree in music and English literature; a master’s in music from the Juilliard School in New York City and a doctorate from Columbia University. Field studied and deepened his musical knowledge with Noel Zahler, Zosia Jacynowicz, John Anthony, Linda Skernick, Milton Babbitt, George Edwards and Mario Davidovsky, among others. An award-winning composer, his compositions are recorded on various classical record labels and distributed worldwide. He has written music for solo, chamber ensemble and orchestra, ballet, stage and television.

For more information about Field: https://www.brianfield.com/

About RMN Classical

RMN Classical is a specialized label – part of RMN Music, and launched by composer-producer, Rick Romano, to promote and nurture the contemporary and sound-art music scene in all its ramifications developing and producing original ideas and voices through a range of projects and releases curating and nurturing an ever-growing catalogue of works and artists.

For more information: https://rmnmusic.com/classical-home/

About RMN Music

London-based, RMN Music is an independent music company created to empower contemporary artists and audience through a series of strategic services and projects, connecting music and people crafting unique experiences, fueling ideas and imagination.

Its labels – RMN Records, RMN Classical – promote musical diversity through production, promotion and development of a variety of different projects including new album releases and events across a wide range of genres with no distinction of countries, age or background.

More information: https://rmnmusic.com/

Twitter account: @RMNMusicProd

Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/rmnmusiclabel

