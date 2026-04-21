SEATTLE, Wash., April 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Pygmy Goat Association (NPGA) is celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 23rd, National Pygmy Goat Day. Members and affiliated clubs are planning events throughout the country to celebrate the day and showcase their Pygmy Goats as useful livestock and multi-purpose miniature goats that are just plain fun!



Image caption: National Pygmy Goat Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary.

The National Pygmy Goat Association is the official breed registry for Pygmy Goats and the national organization serving Pygmy Goat owners and enthusiasts. Formed in 1976, the NPGA’s mission is to foster growth of the Pygmy Goat in the United States by promoting responsible breeding practices, supporting educational initiatives and cultivating a collaborative community dedicated to the advancement and sustainability of the breed.

Not all little goats are Pygmy Goats. Pygmy Goats are a specific breed derived from the Cameroon’s or West African Dwarf Goat. The first Pygmy Goats were brought to the United States in 1959 for use in research and petting zoos. According to the NPGA Breed Standard, the Pygmy Goat is hardy, alert and animated, good-natured and gregarious, a docile, responsive pet, a cooperative provider of milk, and an ecologically effective browser.

“We are so excited to mark this major milestone in our history,” said Darren Watkins, President of the National Pygmy Goat Association. “As the official registry for Pygmy Goats, we invite the public to visit a sanctioned show or fair and learn more about the breed from our wonderful and knowledgeable members.”

For more information or a list of shows, visit https://npga-pygmy.com/

ABOUT NATIONAL PYGMY GOAT ASSOCIATION

The National Pygmy Goat Association is the official breed association of the Pygmy Goat. The organization was founded April 23, 1976 and promotes pygmy goats by setting official breed standards, provides animal registration, maintains a database of pedigrees, certifies judges, and sanctions pygmy goat shows around the United States. For more information visit https://npga-pygmy.com/

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Image caption: National Pygmy Goat Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary

News Source: National Pygmy Goat Association