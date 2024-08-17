NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PoGoskill, the top GPS spoofing software, has launched the iOS App with version 2.9.0. The latest update enables Pokémon GO players to share their favorite routes on social media effortlessly. Save popular routes with one click, explore new areas, and unlock multiple rewards to add even more fun to their adventures.



WHAT’S NEW IN POGOSKILL IOS APP 2.9.0?

Share Favorite Routes

Quickly share your favorite routes to social media, skip the import/export GPX files process, and directly save popular Pokémon Go routes to your social media.

Customize Your Avatar And Nickname

A fun or creative avatar and nickname can enhance social interactions and protect privacy.

FEATURE OVERVIEW

Change GPS location in Pokémon Go is now compatible with iOS Beta 18.

GPS Joystick to Freely Mock Location Direction When Playing Pokémon Go

One-click capture of Pokémon and raid battle entry in the Taiwan map

Cross-platform availability meets the needs of Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS users

HOW TO SPOOF POKÉMON GO?

Launch the PoGoskill iOS App and choose the Pokémon Go Game mode.

Select any two spots on the map to generate a route. Adjust your speed settings and start your spoofing adventure in Pokémon Go.

PRICE OF POGOSKILL IOS APP

Despite the newest features and enhancements, this GPS spoofing app continues to be offered at an unbeatable price.

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Month/1 Device: $14.99

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Year/1 Device: $79.99

PoGoskill iOS App – Lifetime/1 Device: $99.99

About PoGoskill:

PoGoskill is a premier software company offering cutting-edge GPS spoofing solutions for iOS and Android platforms. With a user base exceeding 100 million, PoGoskill is dedicated to continuously refining and upgrading its features to enhance the user experience. Known for its reliability and trustworthiness, PoGoskill is the go-to choice for GPS spoofing, especially within AR games.

