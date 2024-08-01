NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PoGoskill, the leading GPS location spoofer software, has released the iOS App with version 2.8.0. With these new updates, Pokémon GO players can quickly and easily find nearby PokéStops. This feature ensures you can locate the best spots for gathering items, making your gameplay smoother and more enjoyable than ever.



Image caption: Find nearby PokéStops in One Click.

WHAT’S NEW IN POGOSKILL IOS APP 2.8.0?

This latest PoGoskill iOS App 2.8.0 upgrade version includes three significant updates.

UPDATE 1: GENERATE POKESTOP ROUTES

The new PokéStop mode, which helps players quickly find nearby PokéStops and gather essential items and rewards within minutes.

UPDATE 2: ONE-CLICK POKEMON CAPTURE

The exciting new feature in version 2.8.0 allows one-click capture of Pokémon and raid battle entry. Specifically for the Taiwan map, it enables gamers to quickly engage with Pokémon and join battles, improving their gameplay experience.

UPDATE 3: COMPATIBLE WITH IOS 18 BETA

Fully compatible with iOS 18 beta for seamless location modification.

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

Changing current GPS location instantly with Jump Teleport Mode in Pokemon Go

Import pre-planned custom route for the character to follow in the game

Restore your location to real-time position with one click

Cross-platform availability meets the needs of Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS users

PRICE OF POGOSKILL IOS APP

This GPS location spoofing app is still available at the most competitive rates, even after the latest features and upgrades. Players can choose any of the suitable packages before the next price hike.

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Month/1 Device: $14.99

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Year/1 Device: $79.99

PoGoskill iOS App – Lifetime/1 Device: $99.99

About PoGoskill:

Pokemon GO, Monster Hunter Now, and many other games and social media apps use the device’s GPS data to unlock and restrict certain features for regions. The PoGoskill iOS App ensures safe and smooth GPS spoofing. Users can now play and move in the Pokemon Go game without walking in real life. This new PoGoskill iOS APP 2.8.0 version is officially available for the public after the release.

More Information:

Website: https://www.pogoskill.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PoGoskill

https://www.youtube.com/@PoGoskillJapan

https://www.youtube.com/@Pogoskill-TW

X/Twitter: https://x.com/PoGoskilloffice

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557934072895SOURCE

