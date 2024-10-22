PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Deeply spiritual entrepreneur Fadi Arnout is the focus of an intriguing new biography by author E. A. Peters, titled “The Power Of His Bread: True Life Story Of Fadi Arnaout” (ISBN: 978-0228888246; released August, 2024 through Tellwell Publishing). This captivating narrative explores Arnout’s remarkable journey, detailing his struggles and successes in America, all through the lens of his prophetic dreams that have shaped his life and continue to guide his future.



Image caption: Cover, “The Power Of His Bread.”

“The Power of His Bread” is an inspiring biography that delves into the life of Fadi Arnout, whose dreams have provided foresight and guidance throughout his life. E. A. Peters recounts the extraordinary story of how Arnout, in 1996, dreamt of meeting a two-year-old girl who would later become a pivotal part of his life. Two decades later, this very individual walked into his restaurant, and Arnout, recognizing her from his dream, hired her without revealing his prior knowledge. This young woman, an English major taking a break from her studies, eventually wrote his life story, fulfilling the prophecy he had envisioned.

Arnout’s life is a testament to the power of faith and perseverance. His biography captures the essence of a man who has always believed in the prophetic power of his dreams. “The Power of His Bread” includes:

The early dreams that predicted significant events in Arnout’s life.

His journey as an immigrant in America and the challenges he faced.

The prophetic visions that have come true and those he believes are yet to unfold. The unique relationship with the young woman who ultimately penned his biography.

E. A. Peters masterfully captures the intersection of reality and prophecy, providing readers with a profound look at Arnout’s life. This biography is a compelling narrative of resilience, faith, and the incredible journey of a man whose dreams have been his guiding light.

Arnout himself reflects on his life and the significance of this book: “I have seen the book in my second dream in 1996, written, sold, and made a movie after I die… I didn’t believe that I would write a book …until I saw so many events happen exactly like I saw in that vivid dream of 1996. It became clear for me that I have to write my book after I saw my third dream with the Lord Jesus Christ. The more people couldn’t believe what I told them about my life the more I was convinced to write a book. I was blown away when E.A. Peters walked into the restaurant asking for the job, I knew that I had seen her face in my dream and she was the one to write it…”

“The Power of His Bread” is now available on Amazon and other online retailers.

SUMMARY:

Author: E.A. Peters

Website: FADI ARNAOUT – https://thepowerofhisbread.com/

Genre: Memoir

Released: August 30, 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9780228888246

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/ )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing