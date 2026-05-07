KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author and entrepreneur Miles Hillmann announces the release of his new book, “The Super Seeders: How Plant Scientists Are Racing to Protect Global Food Security Amid Climate Change and Disease” (ISBN: 978-1834188355, released May 2, 2026 by Tellwell Publishing), a deeply researched and compelling account of the global scientific effort to safeguard the world’s food supply through advances in plant genetics, breeding, and genomic science.



Image caption: New Book ‘The Super Seeders: How Plant Scientists Are Racing to Protect Global Food Security Amid Climate Change and Disease.’

In “The Super Seeders: How Plant Scientists Are Racing to Protect Global Food Security Amid Climate Change and Disease,” Hillmann draws on first-hand accounts from scientists, breeders, and gene bank curators working at the forefront of agricultural innovation. The book traces the interconnected systems that underpin modern food security—from global gene banks preserving rare crop diversity, to international research centres and treaties enabling the exchange of genetic material, to the plant breeders translating scientific breakthroughs into resilient, high-yielding crops for farmers worldwide.

At the heart of the book is a pressing global challenge: climate change, population growth, emerging crop diseases, and geopolitical instability are placing unprecedented strain on global food systems. As noted by World Food Prize Laureate Dr. Geoff Hawtin OBE, over 2 billion people currently lack access to sufficient and nutritious food, making agricultural innovation more urgent than ever.

Hillmann’s work highlights how plant geneticists are using rapidly advancing genomic technologies to unlock hidden traits within crops—developing varieties that are more drought-tolerant, disease-resistant, and productive. The book also explores how innovations from the Green Revolution to modern gene editing have shaped today’s agricultural landscape, while acknowledging that crop yield gains are now plateauing and new scientific approaches are essential.

A central question raised throughout the book is whether this genetic and technological revolution in agriculture will reach the 70 percent of Africans who still depend on subsistence farming—an issue that may determine the future of global food security itself.

“This book is based on the voices and experiences of the scientists, curators, and breeders who are quietly reshaping agriculture from the ground up,” said Hillmann. “Their work is not theoretical—it is about ensuring that people everywhere can continue to eat in a changing and uncertain world.”

Endorsements highlight the book’s scientific clarity and global relevance. Dr. Geoff Hawtin OBE describes it as a “captivating book” that both explains the science behind critical agricultural innovations and celebrates the people driving them forward. Plant molecular biologist Professor Mark Guiltinan praises the book as “a timely, deeply researched, and compellingly readable account” that connects the molecular science of plant genetics with the human systems required to turn innovation into impact.

Garry Kuhn, agronomy and fertilizer industry specialist, reflects on the evolution of modern agriculture, noting that while conventional plant breeding drove the Green Revolution, today’s yield plateaus and disease pressures require continued innovation in plant genetics and crop science.

About the Author

Miles Hillmann is a lifelong entrepreneur whose career bridges scientific innovation and applied industrial development. His early work in agricultural research in Uganda during the final days of the Idi Amin era, and later experience in regions facing food insecurity, shaped his long-standing interest in food systems and agricultural resilience. He has since founded and led companies in novel feed ingredients, organic materials analysis, oil and chemical spill control, avian and swine flu prevention and flood control systems. “The Super Seeders” draws together decades of field experience and scientific engagement, telling the story of the global plant genetics revolution through the voices of those driving it.

Book Information

Email Contact: Authorpress@tellwell.ca

Title: “The Super Seeders: How Plant Scientists Are Racing to Protect Global Food Security Amid Climate Change and Disease”

Author: Miles Hillmann

Website: https://superseeders.co.uk/

Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1834188350

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Agriculture / Food Security

Format: Paperback / Hardcover / eBook

ISBN: 9781834188355

Publication Date: 2026

IMAGE LINK for media: https://the-super-seeders-v1774892027.websitepro-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Super-Seeders-Book-Cover.png

News Source: Tellwell Publishing