VICTORIA, Australia, March 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leaving military service can be one of the most significant transitions in a person’s life, filled with both uncertainty and opportunity. In his debut guide, “Mission Alpha: Take Flight in Your Career Transition” (Paperback ISBN: 978-1779622709) published March 2026 by Tellwell Publishing, author and veteran advocate Aaron Jones delivers a clear, practical, and empowering roadmap to help current and former Australian Defence Force (ADF) members thrive in their civilian careers.



Image caption: “Mission Alpha: Take Flight in Your Career Transition” by Aaron Jones.

Drawing on years of experience in system safety and human factors, Jones has created a resource that addresses the unique strengths and challenges faced by military personnel transitioning into the corporate world. With an emphasis on self-awareness, skill translation, and strategic planning, “Mission Alpha” equips veterans with the tools they need to take control of their professional futures.

Inside, readers will find step-by-step guidance on crafting compelling résumés, building professional networks, and confidently navigating interviews. Jones also includes real-world examples and practical exercises designed to help veterans identify their transferable skills, explore new industries, and set actionable career goals.

“This book is more than a career guide. It’s a mission plan for life after service,” says Jones. “Veterans have incredible skills, resilience, and leadership experience. The challenge is communicating that value in a way that resonates with civilian employers. My goal is to bridge that gap.”

Whether you’re contemplating your next move, facing the uncertainty of transition, or ready to take bold steps toward a new career, “Mission Alpha” serves as a trusted companion, offering clarity, confidence, and a sense of direction at every stage of the journey.

About the Author

Aaron Jones is a passionate advocate for veterans, committed to supporting their transition from military to civilian life by ensuring access to essential resources. With expertise spanning safety, system safety, and human factors, he leverages his consulting experience to bridge the military and corporate worlds. Through tailored coaching and mentoring, Jones empowers veterans to leverage their strengths, reframe their experiences, and pursue fulfilling civilian careers.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: “Mission Alpha: Take Flight in Your Career Transition”

Author: Aaron Jones

Genre: Career Development / Veterans / Self-Help

Release Date: March 3, 2026

Paperback ISBN: 9781779622709

Hardcover ISBN: 9781779622716

eBook ISBN: 9781779622723

Purchase Link: https://a.co/d/00Bgueql

Tellwell Publishing ( https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/ )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing