'What Remains After' by Pauline J. Grabia Explores Trauma, Memory, and the Long Road to Healing

WELLAND, Ontario, Canada, May 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Released by Tellwell Publishing, “What Remains After” by Pauline J. Grabia (ISBN: 978-1834384511) is a literary psychological suspense novel that examines the lasting impact of childhood trauma, the fragility of memory, and the difficult path toward forgiveness and survival.



Image caption: Cover, “What Remains After” by Pauline J. Grabia.

In “What Remains After,” readers meet Beth Clark, a woman returning to her rural Alberta hometown after decades away, following the death of her estranged mother. What begins as a quiet funeral quickly reveals itself to be something far more complicated, as carefully constructed narratives begin to unravel. Inside the abandoned bungalow of her childhood, Beth discovers objects that challenge the sanitized version of her past—forcing her to confront memories of abuse, neglect, and systemic failure.

When Beth’s younger brother is critically injured in a sudden accident, the present collides with the past. As she keeps vigil at his hospital bedside, Beth is drawn back into the defining summer of her youth—a time marked by violence, silence, and the unexpected refuge of a foster family whose quiet compassion offered a glimpse of safety and hope.

Told across dual timelines, “What Remains After” is a deeply reflective novel that explores belief and betrayal, the moral consequences of silence, and the enduring question of what it truly means to forgive. It challenges readers to consider what remains when the truth is finally spoken—and whether healing is possible after profound harm.

Author Pauline J. Grabia is a Canadian novelist whose work centers on trauma, memory, faith, and the complexities of human resilience. Writing under the Stories of Consequence banner, she is committed to telling stories that confront difficult truths without sensationalism while still seeking light and meaning.

Originally conceived as a short story, “What Remains After” evolved into a full-length novel through a deeply personal and cathartic writing process. While not autobiographical, Grabia draws from lived experiences and the stories of others to shape a narrative that speaks to both the devastation of abuse and the possibility of grace and healing.

“I wanted to show that abuse and neglect do not have to be the end,” she explains. “There is hope to be found, even in the darkest times.”

“What Remains After” is now available through major book retailers and online platforms.

BOOK DETAILS:

Title: “What Remains After”

Author: Pauline J. Grabia

ISBN-13: 9781834384511

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

Contact: authorpress[@]tellwell.ca

Genre: Literary Psychological Suspense

Website: https://paulinejgrabia.com/

Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1834384516

IMAGE link for media: https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/641f00aeb36a211ec505c506/fdacd003-519c-4131-bca6-f500626f97ea/Finished+Cover+for+WRA.jpg

News Source: Tellwell Publishing