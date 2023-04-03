MINEOLA, Texas, April 3, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mark Rios, the writer, director and lead actor of the acclaimed indie mobster TV series “A Family Thing,” has created and produced an intimate new stage show about Elvis Presley that explores The King’s undeniable love of gospel music, cast member Ben Tinsley announced today. “The Gospel Soul of Elvis,” inspired by true events, will be performed with amazing music by seasoned actors and singers. It soon will regionally debut at the oldest continuously operating theatre in Texas — the historic Lake Country Playhouse, 114 N. Johnson St in Mineola, (903) 569-2300.



Image Caption: The official poster for Mark Rios’ “The Gospel Soul of Elvis.”

A statement issued by the theatre expressed great enthusiasm for Rios’ upcoming show. “We are excited to bring it to you,” the statement read. “We think you will absolutely love it, as it is a glimpse into the more private side of this stellar performer.”

This glimpse into the private side of the beloved artist recently previewed to a packed house in Dallas. Written to be interactive with the audience, this show’s “soft opening” was a crowd-pleaser.

“The audience really enjoyed it,” Mark Rios said in a recent interview. “We got great positive feedback and vibes. Many members of the audience were visibly moved with emotion.”

As it stands right now, the show runs in Mineola for three days — April 28 at 7:30 p.m., April 29 at 7:30 p.m., and April 30, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Rios, who has spent two decades in stage and film, attracted a following with his show “A Family Thing.” Many of the actors who work for one of Rios’ projects say they often end up working on another.

“Being part of Mark’s theatrical orbit is really helping our acting careers,” said Ben Tinsley, who plays Col. Parker in the Elvis Show and “Bennie Few Words” on “A Family Thing.”

The cast includes Mark Rios, Elizabeth Dykes, Malik Johnson, Randy Burk, Dasiana Preston, Olivia Sims, Ben Tinsley, Joe Dobbs and J. Douglas Baker.

For info on performances and tickets, go to https://allevents.in/mineola/10000559941649547

Or https://www.thegospelsoulofelvisshow.com/cast.html

