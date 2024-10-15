JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads released its latest MiR Report today, reporting the September 2024 results for the Industrial Manufacturing industry’s planned capital project spending. This comprehensive overview report tracks North American industrial capital project activities, encompassing facility expansions, new plant constructions, and significant equipment modernization projects. The data within the report serves as a valuable resource for businesses seeking insights into industrial investment trends and strategic decision-making.



Image caption: 128 Promising Industrial Projects on the Horizon for September 2024.

Research confirms 128 new projects, a notable decline from August which reported 168 projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 100 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 75 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 35 New Projects

Expansion – 36 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 54 New Projects

Plant Closings – 15 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Indiana – 11

Michigan – 9

Ohio – 9

Texas – 8

Tennessee – 7

Ontario – 6

Pennsylvania – 6

Virginia – 6

Louisiana – 5

New York – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of September, our research team identified 16 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Highland Materials, Inc., who is planning to invest $1.4 billion for the construction of a 1.2 million sf manufacturing facility in Rocky Mount, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

TENNESSEE:

Specialty silicon product mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a 1.2 million sf manufacturing facility in SURGOINSVILLE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2026.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Titanium mfr. is planning to invest $868 million for the construction of a 500,000 sf manufacturing facility at 557 Bethune Dr. in FAYETTEVILLE, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

KENTUCKY:

Battery mfr. is planning to invest $712 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in SHELBYVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Solar panel mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 781,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility at 5880 W. Indiana 28 in TIPTON, IN. Construction is expected to start in early 2025, with completion slated for fall 2026.

MICHIGAN:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $400 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, WARREN, MI and DUNDEE, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Plastic recycling service provider is planning to invest $183 million for the construction of a warehouse and processing facility in ERIE, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MICHIGAN:

EV battery mfr. is planning to invest $175 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in FLINT, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WEST VIRGINIA:

Battery technology company is planning to invest $150 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in WEIRTON, WV. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ILLINOIS:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $146 million for the expansion of their manufacturing, processing, and distribution campus in ROCKFORD, IL by 545,000 sf. Completion is slated for Fall 2025.

MICHIGAN:

Battery materials mfr. is planning to invest $125 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility at 4925 Evanston Ave. in EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early 2026.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.com.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

Industrial Manufacturing

Plastics

Food and Beverage

Metals

Power Generation

Pulp Paper and Wood

Oil and Gas

Mining and Aggregates

Chemical

Research and Development

Distribution and Supply Chain

Pipelines

Pharmaceutical

Misc. Industrial Buildings

Waste Water Treatment

Data Centers

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc