JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the August 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 168 new projects as compared to 138 projects the previous month.



Image caption: August 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 153 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 99 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 43 New Projects

Expansion – 56 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 68 New Projects

Plant Closings – 18 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

New York – 15

Indiana – 14

Ohio – 13

Michigan – 12

Ontario – 11

Wisconsin – 11

North Carolina – 10

Pennsylvania – 6

Tennessee – 6

Arizona – 5

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of August, our research team identified 11 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Natron Energy, who is planning to invest $1.4 billion for the construction of a 1.2 million sf manufacturing facility in ROCKY MOUNT, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

QUEBEC:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $1.2 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in MIRABEL, QC. They have recently received approval for the project.

NEW MEXICO:

Solar cell mfr. is planning to invest $942 million for the construction of a 834,000 sf manufacturing facility in ALBUQUERQUE, NM. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2024.

INDIANA:

Steel company is planning to invest $300 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GARY, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MINNESOTA:

Tissue paper mfr. is planning to invest $250 million for a 500,000 sf expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired manufacturing and warehouse facility in DULUTH, MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WEST VIRGINIA:

Steel mfr. is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in WEIRTON, WV. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Veterinary medical device mfr.. is planning to invest $147 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in WILSON, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Electric component mfr. is planning to invest $144 million to repurpose their manufacturing facility in MAYSVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KANSAS:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $130 million for the renovation, expansion, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in ELWOOD, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Steel company is planning to invest $100 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in CANTON, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $78 million for the construction of a 480,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in ZEPHYRHILLS, FL. Construction is expected to start in late 2024. They will consolidate their regional operations upon completion slated for late 2025.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://www.salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc