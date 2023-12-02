LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At the 39th anniversary of the International Association of Scientologists (IAS), Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige briefed the 7,000 members and guests gathered at Saint Hill in the UK on the magnitude and impact of humanitarian and social betterment activities supported by the IAS over the past four years.



Image Caption: IAS 39th Anniversary weekend at Saint Hill in the UK.

On the morning of the second day of the IAS 39th Anniversary weekend at Saint Hill in the UK, a standing-room-only crowd of IAS members was briefed on the launch of the next phase of IAS-supported global humanitarian initiatives.

These humanitarian and social betterment campaigns:

Protect individuals from coercive and abusive practices in the field of mental health

Bring human rights to life with the world’s most far-reaching education and public information initiatives

Increase tolerance and understanding with The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living by L. Ron Hubbard. This nonreligious moral code helps create a safer and more compassionate world for all

Combat drug abuse and addiction by empowering children, youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free

Provide indiscriminate help no matter where, no matter when through the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Mr. Hubbard. While the world went “on pause” during the pandemic, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers did not. They answered the global call at every cataclysmic natural disaster, demonstrating courage and compassion time and again.

The International Association of Scientologists is an unincorporated membership organization open to all Scientologists from all nations, formed in 1984 at a time when the religious freedom of Scientologists was imperiled. Delegates from Scientology Churches the world over assembled at Saint Hill Manor, L. Ron Hubbard’s home in the UK from 1959 to 1966.

The purpose of the IAS is: “To unite, advance, support and protect the Scientology religion and Scientologists in all parts of the world so as to achieve the Aims of Scientology written by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.”

The Aims of Scientology are:

“A civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights, and where Man is free to rise to greater heights.”

Watch a video of an overview of these Scientology-supported activities or see it all at Scientology.org/2023-celebrating-the-ias

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://www.scientology.org/2023-celebrating-the-ias/

MULTIMEDIA:

https://www.scientology.org/2023-celebrating-the-ias/

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1202-s2p-cossthill-300dpi.jpg

Image Caption: On the morning of the second day of the IAS 39th Anniversary weekend at Saint Hill in the UK, a standing-room-only crowd of IAS members was briefed on the launch of the next phase of IAS-supported global humanitarian initiatives.

TAGS: #ChurchofScientology #InternationalAssociationofScientologists #HumanitarianInitiatives #SocialBettermentPrograms #Scientology

News Source: Church of Scientology International