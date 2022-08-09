MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s no secret that gap fund and accelerator programs are critical for assessing, funding and developing early-stage technologies and startups, but how are research universities and support programs making it happen? What’s working? What’s not? The just released Mind the Gap 2022 answers these questions and more. Jacob Johnson, founder, innovosource and the author of the report, supports research institutions, corporate innovation teams and venture investors by bringing it all together in one place.



IMAGE CAPTION: Mind the Gap 2022 Report.

The Mind the Gap 2022 Report is a roadmap and stakeholder support document for leaders – whether new to the field or experienced – who want to enrich existing or develop new gap fund programs. It provides operational benchmarks and surefire strategies for success.

“We need to ensure that there’s an answer to the shortage of early-stage development capital and commercialization development support because without it, many promising technologies and startups will stall or struggle to develop, which is not a path towards the future,” Johnson says. “And, despite global financial, economic, political, environmental and social volatility, research institutions continue to respond through the creative and sophisticated evolution of gap fund and accelerator programs to demonstrate their importance to innovation and society.”

The Mind the Gap 2022 Report is based on 15 years of experience and data and includes 176 different gap funds affiliated with 97 research institutions. It’s basically the life cycle of a gap fund and reviews everything from how to identify the gap and define gap funding to structuring the gap fund, managing the process and understanding its overarching impact on the innovation ecosystem.

Information in the report includes:

A detailed assessment of traditional and emerging forms of early-stage capital showcases where gap funding fits in;

Actionable strategies for raising and initiating funds and plans for sustainability based on a full review of current funding sources;

Illustrations of specific impact and results of gap funding, including financial returns, process indicators, economic development measures and community engagement metrics;

A design framework for a full four-step gap funding process from promotion to funding selection and evaluation to management and oversight; and

Highlights of innovative support programs that are associated with gap funds that build an innovative community of students, faculty and mentors.

The gap funds detailed in the report have collectively been the catalyst for:

$625M invested into reported 7,370 university tech and formational startups;

$8B+ in follow-on capital attracted from government, corporate, angel capital and venture firms; and

Commercialization achieved through 1,569 spinouts and 992 technologies licensed to high-tech companies.

Smart companies and investors are taking notice and making it a strategic, external innovation and investment priority to partner (or start their own) gap fund and accelerator programs for applied research, proof of concept projects, corporate venture investments and advisory/mentorship. In return, they can expect improved insights, competitive positioning and access to future technology and startups.

A summary report (free of charge) and full report is available at: https://www.innovosource.com/mind-the-gap. Special release pricing for the full report includes multiple package offerings.

About innovosource:

Over the past 15 years, innovosource (https://www.innovosource.com/) has worked with and supported hundreds of gap funding programs around the world. By partnering with research institutions and affiliates, innovosource informs, connects, and advocates for technology and startup gap funding and accelerator support programs.

