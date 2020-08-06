LEHI, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced the release of SimpleNexus eClosing, a new feature that enables lenders to conduct hybrid closings for purchase and refinance loans.



In a hybrid closing, borrowers electronically sign (eSign) home loan documents that do not require notarization before meeting with a settlement agent or notary to finalize the closing. As a result, the closing appointment involves signing only a handful of documents and takes only a few minutes instead of an hour or more. Hybrid closings are approved throughout the United States and are available now in SimpleNexus.

Thirty-eight U.S. states also allow full eClosings in which all loan closing documents are eSigned and eNotarized. SimpleNexus will support full eClosings with the planned roll-out of remote online notarization (RON) later this year.

“Hybrid closings enable Mortgage 1 to offer unbeatable safety and convenience by keeping physical closing appointments to a minimum and making loan closings available in the same branded app our customers use to search for a home, fill out a loan application, upload documents and sign disclosures,” said Mark Workens, CEO of Mortgage 1, a Michigan-based multi-state lender and early adopter of SimpleNexus eClosing. “We jumped at the opportunity to pilot this new SimpleNexus feature, and we are already closing loans faster and knocking the socks off of customers.”

“Borrowers want a hassle-free way to close a home loan that works in or out of quarantine, and lenders want to keep costs in check by closing loans as quickly as possible,” said SimpleNexus Senior Product Manager Tyler Prows. “SimpleNexus eClosing delivers on both fronts. Our direct LOS integrations, push notifications and instant chat keep borrowers, settlement agents, closing teams and post-closers engaged at every step for optimal workflow efficiency.”

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

